University of Bridgeport Names Jay Moran Vice President of Athletics

Moran rejoins the Purple Knights as the University of Bridgeport prepares for its future as an independent institution under the umbrella of Goodwin University, pending approval of regulatory agencies and accreditors. After a difficult year when athletics were paused due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Goodwin University and the University of Bridgeport have made a commitment to ensuring the legacy of the Purple Knights athletic program continues.

"We are thrilled to bring Jay on board at this pivotal time for collegiate athletics and the University of Bridgeport," said Mark Scheinberg, president of Goodwin University. "We are committed to hiring the best talent across every discipline, including athletics, to ensure UB's success in the future. Jay is extremely well respected as a leader with more than three decades of experience in collegiate athletics. I can't wait for him to join the team full time."





Moran served as athletic director at Southern Connecticut State University (SCSU) from August 2014 until December 2020. During his time at SCSU, the Owls competed in multiple NCAA Championships and won two national titles. SCSU's athletics programs also regularly won NE10 Conference individual and team titles, and the department set records for the number of athletes selected to the NE10 Conference Commissioner's Academic Honor Roll.

Moran currently serves as chair of the Eastern Collegiate Athletic Conference (ECAC) Board of Directors and is past president of the East Coast Conference Athletic Directors Council. He most recently served as the vice chair of Northeast 10 Conference Athletic Directors Council and helped to write the NE10 2019-2024 Strategic Plan. He is a past member of NCAA DII Northeast Regional Committee for baseball and basketball. Since April 2014, Moran has served as Mayor of Manchester, Conn.

"Welcoming Jay back to the University of Bridgeport is a clear signal to our student athletes, our coaching staff and the entire UB community that we are committed to athletics on our campus," said Dr. Stephen Healey, interim president of the University of Bridgeport. "In his first stint here, Jay was not only responsible for turning our athletics programs around, he was also a beloved member of our campus community known for his ability to forge relationships with both coaches and student athletes."

"During my time at the University of Bridgeport I experienced some of the most meaningful professional accomplishments of my career. I am honored to have the opportunity to rejoin the Purple Knights at such an exciting time for the university," said Moran. "This has been an unprecedented year in collegiate athletics, and I look forward to getting back to campus and helping our student athletes safely return to the gym, field and court and working with our coaches and athletic staff to ensure the success of the Purple Knights for years to come."

About Goodwin University:

Goodwin University is a nonprofit institution of higher education accredited by the New England Commission of Higher Education. Founded in 1999, Goodwin University is focused on serving a diverse student population in a dynamic environment that aligns education, commerce and community. Its innovative programs of study prepare students for professional careers while promoting lifelong learning and civic responsibility. As a nurturing university community, Goodwin challenges its students, faculty, staff and administration to fully realize their highest academic, professional and personal potential. To learn more about Goodwin University, please visit www.goodwin.edu.

About University of Bridgeport:

The University of Bridgeport offers career-oriented undergraduate, graduate and professional degrees and programs for people seeking personal and professional growth. The University promotes academic excellence, personal responsibility and commitment to service. Distinctive curricula in an international, culturally diverse and supportive learning environment prepare graduates for life and leadership in an increasingly interconnected world. The University is independent and non-sectarian. www.bridgeport.edu

SOURCE University of Bridgeport

Related Links

http://www.bridgeport.edu

