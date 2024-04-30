University of Calgary transforms medical education management with LGI

MONTREAL, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - LGI Healthcare Solutions, a Canadian leader in healthcare IT, proudly announces the selection of its LGI Education (MedSIS 3C) solution to transform medical learner assessment processes and streamline administrative operations at the University of Calgary's Cumming School of Medicine.

LGI Healthcare Solutions logo (CNW Group/LGI Healthcare Solutions)

By partnering with LGI Healthcare Solutions, the University of Calgary is embracing a transformative approach to medical education management. The cloud-based LGI Education solution serves as a catalyst for efficiency, transparency, and innovation with an unparalleled end-to-end integrated experience touching curriculum building, evaluations, and reporting – all from a single platform. The platform will cater to Royal College Specialty programs utilizing the Competency Based Medical Education (CBME) Curriculum, Family Medicine programs adhering to the Triple C Curriculum, and undergraduate medical learners.

"At LGI Healthcare Solutions, our commitment to excellence is unwavering, as evidenced by the continual evolution of our solution," said Franco Sicilia, Chief Commercial Officer for LGI Healthcare Solutions. "Users can expect not only the latest features but also a platform that adapts and grows organically, delivering sustained value over time."

For over 40 years, LGI Healthcare Solutions has distinguished itself through a rich and diversified solutions portfolio. We help improve the performance of healthcare facilities and the experience of their staff and patients. We serve thousands of facilities across Canada, the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and France.

Renowned for its excellence in research and teaching, the University of Calgary stands as one of Canada's premier academic institutions. With over 1,800 academic staff engaged in research, scholarship, and teaching, the University of Calgary is at the forefront of academic innovation.

The Cumming School of Medicine, a distinguished component of the University of Calgary, sought a SaaS-based medical learner assessment platform capable of supporting diverse competency-based educational curriculums. These curriculums span undergraduate and postgraduate medical education, encompassing programs such as Postgraduate Medical Education (PGME), Undergraduate Medical Education (UME), and Family Medicine (FM).

