University of California, Berkeley Awards EMERITUS with the Lifelong Learning Laureate Award

"This award means a lot to us because it speaks to our mission to make high-quality education accessible and affordable," says EMERITUS Co-founder and Director Chaitanya Kalipatnapu. "It is a testament to the work we are doing, the impact we're having on a global scale and what we aspire to do going forward."

EMERITUS partners with top institutions of higher learning to provide online programs for working professionals. Its programs cover a range of topics, including general management, digital transformation and cybersecurity. EMERITUS teamed up with University of California Berkeley Executive Education to offer Artificial Intelligence: Business Strategies and Applications . In addition, EMERITUS provided Berkeley with a platform to offer a first-of-its-kind, three-day course on leadership featuring its star faculty in both Singapore and Dubai.

In collaboration with their institutional partners, EMERITUS courses are taught by renowned faculty and the programs are an opportunity for educators to share their research and expertise without the limits of geography. Growing rapidly, EMERITUS is educating participants from all around the world and in a variety of languages, so that their students will be better prepared for the future of work. EMERITUS expects to offer 110 programs, up from the current 65, by June 2020. Their goal is to extend the reach of top tier education, to help global students to have access to world class faculty, and to make it affordable and narrow the skills gap to ensure the professional success of their participants.

About EMERITUS ( www.emeritus.org )

EMERITUS offers professional education courses in collaboration with top-ranked universities: MIT, Columbia, Dartmouth, Wharton, UC Berkeley, Cambridge, London Business School and others. Using technology and curriculum innovation, EMERITUS enables working professionals who cannot enroll in full-time courses to access a top-tier, affordable education that will give them the skills needed to be the business leaders of tomorrow. EMERITUS' global team includes 550+ employees located in Boston, Dubai, Mexico City, Mumbai, New Delhi, Shanghai and Singapore.

