University of Chicago engages in collaborative financial education project in Hong Kong

CHICAGO, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Through funding and leadership from The Hong Kong Jockey Club Charities Trust, the University of Chicago Financial Education Initiative (UCFEI) along with the Education University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong Family Welfare Society, and CoCoon Foundation have co-created the "Jockey Club Financial Education for Students" project. Its aim is to provide timely learning materials, teacher training, and relevant supporting resources to ensure an inclusive school-based implementation of financial education for upper primary school students in Hong Kong.

University of Chicago Financial Education Initiative logo

The primary objective of the project is to equip young students with essential financial planning capabilities, enabling them to achieve long-term financial well-being and personal fulfillment. By instilling financial knowledge, developing the right mindset and motivation, and honing financial decision-making competencies, the project cultivates a critical life skill that directly impacts the students' lifelong financial capabilities.

The project is collaborating closely with local educators and global experts. These partnerships empower teachers with high-quality teaching materials, professional development programs, and a vibrant teacher community. Furthermore, the project will offer parent-child financial education workshops and seminars, fostering a holistic approach to financial education.

"This is an amazing opportunity to collaborate with other experts to develop and pilot high-quality, research-based materials on an international level," says Rebecca Maxcy, director of UCFEI.

The "Jockey Club Financial Education for Students" project endeavors to transform the financial landscape of Hong Kong by empowering the next generation with the knowledge and skills necessary for financial success and personal well-being.

About the UChicago Financial Education Initiative

UCFEI was launched in July 2016 to develop the tools, resources, and capacity to spread robust financial education. The Initiative draws upon its expertise in learning science, curriculum design, digital tool development, assessment, and programming, as well as its experience with schools, students, and families.

About the University of Chicago

The University of Chicago is a leading academic and research institution that has driven new ways of thinking since its founding in 1890. As an intellectual destination, the University draws scholars and students from around the world to its campuses and centers around the globe including the research center in Beijing, China and the campus in Hong Kong. The University provides a distinctive educational experience and research environment, empowering individuals to challenge conventional thinking and pursue field-defining research that produces new understanding and breakthroughs with global impact.

SOURCE University of Chicago - UChicago Financial Education Initiative