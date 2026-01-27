University of Denver Announces First Endowed Professorship in Holocaust and Antisemitism Awareness

DENVER, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On the 81st anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz, the University of Denver (DU) and its Center for Judaic Studies (CJS) are announcing a campaign to permanently endow a Professorship in Holocaust and Antisemitism Studies. A philanthropic priority of the Denver Difference campaign, this permanent position, which is the first of its kind, will advance Holocaust education, research, and the study of antisemitism.

The CJS is the fourth oldest Judaic studies center in the United States, and this year is celebrating its 50th anniversary. The creation of this new endowed professorship builds on the Center's leadership and commitment to fostering global Jewish culture in Denver and throughout Colorado.

"This professorship represents a permanent commitment – not only to remembrance, but to making Denver a global hub for thoughtful Holocaust education and applied scholarship that helps future generations foster social change," says DU Provost Elizabeth Loboa.

The announcement was made today, on International Holocaust Remembrance Day, at the Colorado Capitol with Governor Jared Polis in attendance. He was joined by Osi Sladek and Barbara Steinmetz, both Holocaust survivors.

DU's Holocaust Awareness Institute, founded in 1983, has led educator training and public programming for more than four decades. It houses the only university-affiliated Holocaust survivor speakers bureau, and created Survival and Witness, a premier resource supporting Colorado's Holocaust and genocide education mandate in public schools.

"This professorship connects across generations to build the future," says Adam Rovner, director of CJS. "It will enable DU students and communities across the Front Range to learn from the history of the Holocaust, and to become leaders by confronting antisemitism with courage and real understanding."

Inspired by Auschwitz survivors Emil and Eva Hecht, a gift from the Michael Feiner Family Foundation and Helene and Marshall Abrahams launched this ongoing campaign to raise the funds necessary for the endowed professorship.

