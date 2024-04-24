University of Denver and Pivot Energy Partner to Offset 100% of the University's Electricity Consumption

DENVER, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Denver (DU) and national renewable energy provider Pivot Energy are partnering to construct on-campus solar and off-site net metering solar projects, totaling 23 Megawatts DC (MWdc) of clean energy.

DU will utilize renewable energy generated by solar installations owned and operated by Pivot Energy, allowing it to offset campus electricity consumption with clean solar power, helping the university achieve its goal of carbon neutrality by 2030.

Solar field installation located in Palisade, Colorado (photo courtesy: Pivot Energy).

Pivot will develop seven projects. The 1.2 MWdc on-site solar system will be located on the Ritchie Center, increasing on-site clean energy to 10% of the university's energy consumption. This is an expansion of DU's 2019 solar project with Pivot.

There will be six off-site net metering solar projects totaling 22.2 MWdc, producing enough clean energy to eliminate 100% of scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions. The projects will be in Larimer, Adams, Mesa and Weld Counties and will take 24-36 months to complete. The sites will be used for student learning opportunities to advance the clean energy workforce.

"The university's goal of achieving carbon neutrality will be achieved through our relentless determination to build a better world and future for our students," says DU Chancellor Jeremy Haefner. "I'm thrilled to partner with Pivot to work towards achieving a promise I made when I became DU's chancellor."

"Pivot Energy is thrilled to continue its partnership with DU to help advance their carbon neutrality goal," says Mat Elmore, SVP of Strategic Accounts at Pivot Energy. "By utilizing on-campus solar and off-site net metering, DU is establishing itself as a leader in higher education in sustainability and advancing the clean energy workforce."

