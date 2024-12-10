University of Denver Drives $2.3 Billion in Economic Impact to Colorado

DENVER, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Denver (DU) generates an economic impact of $2.3 billion annually to the state of Colorado through its unique two-campus learning experience, exceptional research and community engagement.

EConsult Solutions, Inc. (ESI) conducted the study across three geographic levels: campus region, city of Denver, and state of Colorado. DU's annual economic impact in Denver is $1.3 billion.

"This economic impact report is a testament to how the University of Denver enriches Colorado." Post this The University of Denver is located just minutes from downtown Denver and is a short drive away from the Rocky Mountains.

"We have always known about the tremendous impact our students, faculty and alumni make in our community," says Chancellor Jeremy Haefner. "And this economic impact report is a testament to how the University of Denver enriches Colorado. Especially at a time when higher education's benefit and value are increasingly under question, this report shows how universities fuel local economies in addition to preparing the next generation of educated, ethical and compassionate leaders."

DU supports 11,800 full time employees in Colorado. For the state, the university generates $38 million in tax revenue and an additional $6 million for the city of Denver.

The university provides an exceptional academic experience on its main campus – located minutes away from Downtown Denver – and its Kennedy Mountain Campus, nestled in the Colorado Rockies. Over 200 academic programs support 13,400 undergraduate and graduate students of which 70% stay in Colorado post-graduation. DU alumni living and working in Colorado have a total economic impact of $986 million and generate a total tax revenue of $26 million.

"Colorado is the proud home to world-class institutions of higher education, including the University of Denver, which has spent decades preparing students for careers of tomorrow while driving economic growth in our communities and our state. Congratulations to DU on the incredible impact you have on Colorado and the country," said Governor Jared Polis.

The DU campus is a cornerstone of the local community and an attractive destination for visitors. University functions like commencement, move-in weekends and homecoming bring more than 26,000 visitors to Denver. The University's 18 Division 1 athletic programs attract an additional 287,500 visitors to campus annually.

About the University of Denver:

The University of Denver is a private university that empowers students who want to make a difference. Recognized as a top research university, DU students benefit from an experience that channels passion to serve the public good. Learn more at du.edu or visit the University's newsroom.

SOURCE University of Denver