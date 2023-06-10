University of Denver Graduates Receive Surprise $500 Gift at Commencement Ceremony

News provided by

University of Denver

10 Jun, 2023, 18:20 ET

DENVER, June 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On Saturday, June 10, 2023, the University of Denver celebrated the graduation of over 1,150 undergraduate students. For the Class of 2023, this moment may have seemed unimaginable three years earlier as the then-freshmen were confronted with the challenges of the COVID-19 global pandemic.

Continue Reading
Graduates at the University of Denver celebrate during commencement on Saturday, June 10, 2023.
Graduates at the University of Denver celebrate during commencement on Saturday, June 10, 2023.

Delivering this year's commencement address was Pat Hamill, chairman and CEO of Oakwood Homes, a Berkshire Hathaway company. He shared with the graduates and their families the importance of philanthropy, the joy of giving and the impact of paying it forward. Hamill gifted to each graduate in attendance $500 and delivered this message:

"Keep it if you really need it. Give it to someone who really needs it if you don't. Or combine it with your friends and do something together. Keep it real and do something that matters for someone who needs it," Hamill said.

Hamill has been a longtime supporter and philanthropist in the Denver community by donating both his time and resources to the Boys & Girls Club of Metro Denver and the Early Childhood Commission. In 1997 he launched BuildStrong Education, an Oakwood Homes Foundation, with a focus on educational programs and initiatives. BuildStrong has invested millions of dollars since its inception. Hamill is also the founder of the STEAD School and the Colorado Homebuilding Academy.

University of Denver Chancellor Jeremy Haefner thanked Hamill for his generous gift and reinforced the message to the graduates.

"I hope your minds are spinning on what good each of you can do to "pay it forward"—in ways big and small—that improve communities," Haefner said. "Each act toward serving the public good compounding on itself, gaining momentum and changing lives. And it can all start today."

Video of the surprise gift announcement is on the University of Denver YouTube page.

About the University of Denver:

Founded in 1864, the University of Denver is a private university that empowers students who want to make a difference. Recognized as one of the top research universities in the country, DU has more than 300 academic programs serving about 12,000 graduate and undergraduate students. DU students benefit from an experience that channels passion to serve the public good. Visit the University's Newsroom or follow the University on FacebookLinkedIn and Twitter.

SOURCE University of Denver

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.