University of Detroit Mercy installs lights at Titan Field

DETROIT, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time in nearly 55 years, University of Detroit Mercy's (Detroit Mercy) outdoor varsity athletic teams will play home contests under lights.

Detroit Mercy announces the installation of permanent lighting at Titan Field on the University's McNichols Campus. The LED lights will be unveiled Sept. 14 at 7 p.m., when Detroit Mercy's men's soccer team hosts University of Wisconsin Milwaukee.

The state-of-the-art addition is one of the initiatives in The Campaign for University of Detroit Mercy, a $100-million fundraising effort that supports student scholarships, academic programs, faculty research and facilities. The campaign reached its $100-million goal in January 2019, one year ahead of schedule; it concludes on Dec. 31.

The total cost of the lighting project is $600,000, funded completely through philanthropic gifts from nearly 30 donors.

"I am very thankful to the more than 30 alumni who quickly funded this important project. Our student-athletes are the primary beneficiaries because they will have more options to practice and play," said Antoine M. Garibaldi, president of Detroit Mercy.

Titan Field is home to Detroit Mercy's NCAA Division I varsity men's and women's soccer and men's and women's lacrosse programs. All 17 varsity athletic programs use Titan Field for training and offseason workouts.

The light installation headlines the initial phase of Detroit Mercy's Athletic Village project, an ongoing $2.25-million investment in the University's student-athletes and the community.

This project also illuminates efforts to reposition Detroit Mercy as a top higher education asset that continues to make remarkable strides. These include the Center for Automotive Systems Engineering Education (CASEE) and the Center of Practice & Research in Management & Ethics (PRIME Center).

Lights have not been present at the University's outdoor athletic facilities since 1971. The University has not hosted an outdoor varsity athletic event at night since Nov. 6, 1964, when its football team defeated Virginia Military Institute, 28-7, in its final season as a program.

Detroit Mercy will host several events to celebrate the new lights:

Sept. 14 , 7 p.m. —Men's soccer team hosts Milwaukee .

, —Men's soccer team hosts . Sept. 21 , 7 p.m. —Men's soccer hosts University of Illinois at Chicago caps Homecoming weekend. Includes special recognition event to honor donors.

, —Men's soccer hosts caps Homecoming weekend. Includes special recognition event to honor donors. Sept. 28 , 7 p.m. —Women's soccer team debuts under the lights against University of Wisconsin Green Bay .

In all, the Titans will play nine varsity soccer matches under Titan Field's lights in 2019.

