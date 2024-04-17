University of Detroit Mercy opens new eye care center at the Novi Campus

DETROIT, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- University of Detroit Mercy (UDM) announces the new Detroit Mercy Eye Institute, located at 41555 West 12 Mile Road in Novi, Mich., which opens to patients on April 30, 2024.

Over the past two years of development work for this new clinic, faculty, staff and University leadership worked together to identify programs and services to meet community needs. For UDM President Donald B. Taylor, this new institute represents another example of the institution's Jesuit and Mercy mission in action and opportunity to expand UDM's health care footprint in SE Michigan.

"We appreciate the chance to expand our health care services to this region with this clinic," he said. "I can't say enough great things about the many people who have contributed to this news today. Thank you for your hard work. And to our future patients, our team of professionals and experts are ready to help you with all of your eye care needs."

When the Detroit Mercy Eye Institute opens for business, it will offer a full range of comprehensive optometry services. These include

Comprehensive eye exams

Pediatric eye exams

Contact lens exams including multifocal lenses and contacts for astigmatism

Optical services including eyeglasses and contacts

Dry eye management

Red eye management

Cataract evaluations

Binocular vision exams

Low Vision evaluations

Lasik co-management

Additionally, the institute will include a full suite of state-of-the-art equipment and technology to diagnose, monitor, and treat conditions such as glaucoma, macular degeneration, and diabetic-related eye conditions. The organization will also serve the community by providing affordable care to uninsured and vulnerable populations with limited access to eyecare, which reflects an important foundational component of UDM's Jesuit and Mercy mission.

"The Detroit Mercy Eye Institute will provide high-quality comprehensive eye care that incorporates advances and innovations in technology to optimize patient care," said Robert Onofre, O.D., chief clinical officer. "With the launch of this new institute, we look forward to creating a safe and welcoming environment where all patients will be cared for with compassion and dignity."

The institute will carry an assortment of the most popular eye glass frames available today, including Ray Ban, Nike, Gucci, Tiffany, Maui Jim, Saint Laurent, Tom Ford, Shinola, Calvin Klein, and many other designer lines.

Appoints can be made on April 30. For more information or to book an appointment, please call 248-675-0800.

