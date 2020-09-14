University of Detroit Mercy ranks among top U.S. universities in U.S. News & World Report's 2021 rankings of Best Colleges

DETROIT, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- University of Detroit Mercy was again ranked among the top 200 national universities by U.S. News & World Report, earning a No. 187 rank in the National Universities category of the publication's "Best Colleges" 2021 edition. Only three other Michigan universities earned a place in this year's group.

Detroit Mercy also received favorable recognition in these categories:

Best Value Schools, National Universities – No. 34

Best School for Veterans, National Universities – No.136

Top Performers on Social Mobility – No. 129

A+ Schools for B Students

The 2021 rankings from U.S. News & World Report reinforce Detroit Mercy's Boundlessly Forward initiatives as the world confronts COVID-19.

A month before the pandemic in February 2020, Detroit Mercy announced an expansive McNichols Campus Renovation Project that will significantly transform the McNichols Campus that continues to be a major anchor Institution in northwest Detroit. The multi-year, multi-million-dollar renovation project will begin with a renovation and expansion of the Student Union.

Since March, when Detroit Mercy seamlessly transitioned to virtual learning, faculty, staff and the administration have worked to ensure a safe and healthy environment for students returning to classes on all campuses. This includes creation of Titans Together , a branded initiative that was developed to provide guidance and plans and also encourage the solidarity of the University community as faculty, staff and students engage in University business and operations in different and novel ways.

The Titans Together initiative followed Detroit Mercy's December 2019 completion of the largest fundraising campaign ever, which raised nearly $115 million and exceeded the $100-million goal. As a result, the University has increased the scholarship endowment from $25 million to more than $70 million today, which will assist the institution in attracting more academically talented students.

The University also recently received renewal of a five-year TRIO Student Support Services (SSS) grant of more than $1 million from the U.S. Department of Education to provide underrepresented students with academic support, cultural engagement and personal development programming to increase persistence.

These milestones, coupled with the institution's undergraduate tuition reset in 2017 that lowered tuition from $41,000 to $28,000, and the graduate tuition reset in 2019 for MBA, Master of Community Development and graduate programs in Architecture, Nursing and Engineering, make the institution's nationally ranked education affordable for students.

For more, visit www.udmercy.edu .

SOURCE University of Detroit Mercy

Related Links

https://udmercy.edu

