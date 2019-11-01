University of Detroit Mercy's new Data Analytics graduate degree prepares students for growing market in Big Data analytics

DETROIT, Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- University of Detroit Mercy announces it is accepting applications for the new Master of Science in Applied Data Analytics.

This program is built on an interdisciplinary and multidisciplinary foundation that draws on courses from several Detroit Mercy departments, schools and colleges, including Computer & Information Systems, Computer Science, Economics, Architecture, Business Administration, Mathematics and Health Professions. The program is available online, on campus or as a combination of online and traditional on-campus study.

"The new Master of Science in Applied Data Analytics launches Detroit Mercy into a new and growing market that will distinguish the University as one of the first among Jesuit institutions in the country to offer such a program," said Victoria Mantzopoulos, associate dean for the College of Liberal Arts & Education. "Detroit Mercy created this program because the demand for these skills far exceeds the supply. Students in this program will find the University's trademark focus on hands-on, skills-based course work for which the University is known makes them ready to meet the needs of employers."

The program responds to a need for Big Data experts in the U.S. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment of computer and information research scientists and analysts will grow 16% thorough 2028, faster than the average for all occupations. Median pay for data analytics positions in 2018 was $118,370.

The curriculum consists of 10 courses, eight of which are required, including a hands-on capstone project. Topics include data mining, data warehouses, data modeling, scientific reasoning, ethics, programming with Python and R, and statistical software.

To apply, submit applications by Dec. 13, 2019, for winter 2020 semester. For more information or to apply, visit https://bit.ly/36leNfZ, or email armstrov@udmercy.edu.

About University of Detroit Mercy

University of Detroit Mercy is Michigan's largest and most comprehensive Catholic university, sponsored by the Religious Sisters of Mercy and the Society of Jesus (the Jesuits). Today's University boasts the heritage of two founding institutions: the University of Detroit, founded in 1877 by the Jesuits, and Mercy College of Detroit, founded by the Sisters of Mercy in 1941. For more information, please visit www.udmercy.edu.

SOURCE University of Detroit Mercy

Related Links

https://udmercy.edu

