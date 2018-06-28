University of Electro-Communications eBulletin: Controlling Photons with a Photon

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/712543/fig_1_Rainbow.jpg )



Research highlights from high impact publications are 'controlling photons with a photon', Haruka Tanji-Suzuki; 'innovative CsSnPbI nanocrystals for photovoltaics', Qing Shen; 'technology for visualizing flow of blood to aid neurosurgery in the human brain', Kazuto Masamoto; and 'multi-access vehicular networks'; Celimuge Wu.

June 2018 issue of UEC eBulletin

http://www.ru.uec.ac.jp/e-bulletin/

Research Highlights

Photonics research: Controlling photons with a photon

http://www.ru.uec.ac.jp/e-bulletin/research-highlights/2018/photonics-research-controlling-photons-with-a-photon.html

Technology for visualizing flow of blood to aid neurosurgery in the human brain

http://www.ru.uec.ac.jp/e-bulletin/research-highlights/2018/technology-for-visualizing-flow-of-blood-to-aid-neurosurgery-in-the-human-brain.html

Computational intelligence-inspired clustering in Multi-access Vehicular Networks

http://www.ru.uec.ac.jp/e-bulletin/research-highlights/2018/computational-intelligence-inspired-clustering-in-multi-access-vehicular-networks.html

Researcher Video Profiles

Haruka Tanji-Suzuki, Associate Professor, Institute for Laser Science.

Controlling photons with a photon using cold atoms in an optical resonator

http://www.ru.uec.ac.jp/e-bulletin/researcher-video-profiles/2018/haruka-tanji-suzuki.html

Qing Shen, Professor, Graduate School of Informatics and Engineering.

Perovskite semiconductor nanomaterials for next generation solar cells.

http://www.ru.uec.ac.jp/e-bulletin/researcher-video-profiles/2018/qing-shen.html

Kazuto Masamoto, Professor, Faculty of Informatics and Engineering.

Visualizing the flow of blood in the body

http://www.ru.uec.ac.jp/e-bulletin/researcher-video-profiles/2018/kazuto-masamoto.html

Celimuge Wu, Associate Professor, Graduate School of Informatics and Engineering.

Multi-access Vehicular Networks

http://www.ru.uec.ac.jp/e-bulletin/researcher-video-profiles/2018/celimuge-wu.html

Topics

Theoretical aspects of cryptography: How do we know if the system is secure?

http://www.ru.uec.ac.jp/e-bulletin/topics/2018/theoretical-aspects-of-cryptography-how-do-we-know-if-the-system-is-secure.html

Insights into quantum limits of materials: First observation of 100% valley-polarization in solids

http://www.ru.uec.ac.jp/e-bulletin/topics/2018/insights-into-quantum-limits-of-materials-first-observation-of-100-valley-polarization-in-solids.html

About the University of Electro-Communications

The University of Electro-Communications (UEC) in Tokyo is a small, luminous university at the forefront of pure and applied sciences, engineering, and technology research. Its roots go back to the Technical Institute for Wireless Commutations, which was established in 1918 by the Wireless Association to train so-called wireless engineers in maritime communications in response to the Titanic disaster in 1912. In 1949, the UEC was established as a national university by the Japanese Ministry of Education and moved in 1957 from Meguro to its current Chofu campus Tokyo.

With approximately 4,000 students and 350 faculty, UEC is regarded as a small university, but with expertise in wireless communications, laser science, robotics, informatics, and material science, to name just a few areas of research.

The UEC was selected for the Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology (MEXT) Program for Promoting the Enhancement of Research Universities as a result of its strengths in three main areas: optics and photonics research, where we are number one for the number of joint publications with foreign researchers; wireless communications, which reflects our roots; and materials-based research, particularly on fuel cells.

Website: http://www.uec.ac.jp/

Further information

The University of Electro-Communications, Tokyo

1-5-1 Chofugaoka, Chofu, Tokyo 182-8585

E-mail: ru-info-ml@uec.ac.jp





Website: http://www.uec.ac.jp/

SOURCE University of Electro-Communications