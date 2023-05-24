University of Iowa Selects Everspring to Support Two Online Education Graduate Programs

Everspring to provide marketing, enrollment and student success services for two online graduate degree programs.

CHICAGO and IOWA CITY, Iowa, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Everspring, a leading higher education technology and services provider today announces a partnership with the University of Iowa's College of Education to support two online graduate programs: Master of Arts in Teaching, Leadership, and Cultural Competency (MATLCC) and Master of Arts in STEM Education (MA in STEM Education). The partnership will bolster Iowa's College of Education in growing enrollments and delivering outstanding student outcomes by providing marketing, enrollment and student success services.

The University of Iowa's College of Education offers an engaged community and flexible options for working professionals to pursue education and advance in their field. Iowa's programs prepare the next generation of educators with the skills to solve challenging problems, gather and evaluate data and apply critical thinking skills.

"Expanding the pool of highly qualified educators helps meet a vital need, both in Iowa and nationwide," said Beth Hollenberg, CEO and co-founder of Everspring. "Everspring is excited to partner with the University of Iowa to increase access to future educators."

As a specialized marketing solutions and student success provider, Everspring offers a full suite of brand development, performance marketing, integrated marketing communications, lead generation and enrollment management services that enable universities to cultivate awareness and deliver rapid, sustainable enrollment growth for their programs. Everspring's expert student success team helps support enrolled students in their online programs, leading to outstanding retention and graduation rates and strong student satisfaction.

About the University of Iowa

The University of Iowa is one of the nation's premier public research universities serving more than 30,000 students. Founded in 1847, it is the state's oldest institution of higher education and is located alongside the picturesque Iowa River in Iowa City. A member of the Association of American Universities since 1909 and the Big Ten Conference since 1899, the University of Iowa is home to one of the most acclaimed medical centers in the country, as well as globally recognized leadership in the study and craft of writing. Iowa is known for excellence in both the arts and sciences, offering world-class undergraduate, graduate, and professional academic programs in a wide variety of fields. For 18 consecutive years, the University of Iowa was named a "Best Buy" in the Fiske Guide to Colleges.

About the University of Iowa College of Education

As part of a Big Ten Research I institution, the University of Iowa College of Education offers a personal, affordable, and top-ranked education for more than 1,500 undergraduate and graduate students. These students hail from all 99 Iowa counties, all 50 states, and 80 different countries, including a growing number of distance learners.

In 1847, Iowa legislators created the State University of Iowa, the state's first public institution of higher education to provide teacher training for Iowa's growing population. In 1872, the UI created the nation's first permanent college-level department of education.

Today, the UI College of Education is home to many nationally recognized, highly ranked graduate programs. The college's vision is to pursue world-class outcomes in all that it pursues: leading research, engaging its communities, and preparing education and mental health professionals for innovation and impact.

About Everspring

Everspring is a leading provider of education technology and service solutions. Our advanced technology, proven marketing approach, research-backed instructional design services, and robust faculty support deliver outstanding outcomes for our university partners, powering their success online. Everspring offers a range of full-service turnkey solutions, as well as standalone single service offerings, and innovative self-service products that enable universities to establish and maintain themselves as leaders in the digital delivery of education. Based in Chicago, Everspring serves a growing number of colleges and universities, nationwide.

Visit www.everspringpartners.com for more information.

