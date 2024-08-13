University of Louisiana System Embraces Industry's First Automated Data Warehouse to Drive Insights and Strengthen Outcomes Using Scaffold DataX

** Joint Announcement: K16 Solutions & UL System Partner on Data Warehouse Automation**

CHANDLER, Ariz., Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Louisiana System and K16 Solutions Inc. have unveiled an unprecedented partnership that's set to revolutionize data management across all UL System institutions. This collaboration will harness the power of Scaffold DataX, the industry's first and patented automated data warehouse, to streamline the consolidation and analysis of data from various enterprise systems, including Ellucian Banner, Canvas, Workday, and academic integrity tool, GPTZero.

The UL System aims to better understand and analyze student data across all its member institutions to improve student academic and institutional operational performance. This comprehensive initiative will begin with Grambling State University, Louisiana Tech University, and University of Louisiana Monroe, followed by others, making these institutions among the first in the nation to utilize Scaffold DataX. As a result, the UL System will have unparalleled insight and enhanced decision-making capabilities through advanced reporting and analytics.

"We are proud to partner with the University of Louisiana System to launch Scaffold DataX. This collaboration underscores our unwavering commitment to delivering innovative solutions that address higher education's complex data management needs," said Dr. Thomas Waite, President and Chief Executive Officer at K16 Solutions. "Scaffold DataX is the first automated data warehouse of its kind and is a game-changer in managing edtech data."

Traditionally, managing data warehouses has been a resource-intensive and burdensome process for institutions. However, Scaffold DataX is set to completely transform this approach. By accessing data through a combination of APIs and other front-end technologies, DataX offers an automated and resource-efficient solution. This will provide institutions with more visible, timely, and holistic views of their enterprise data, ushering in a new era of data analysis.

The UL System, renowned for its unwavering dedication to excellence in education, is taking a bold step forward with Scaffold DataX. Rick Gallot, President of the UL System, said, "This solution perfectly aligns with our mission to leverage technology to enhance our academic offerings and administrative efficiency. We are confident that the significant improvements in our data handling capabilities will lead to better outcomes across our student, staff, and faculty stakeholder groups."

K16 Solutions, a trailblazer in educational technology, continues to lead by offering solutions like Scaffold DataX that streamline and improve institutions' operational performance. This partnership with the University of Louisiana System is a testament to the company's dedication to innovation and customer satisfaction.

About K16 Solutions:

Founded by experienced higher education leaders, faculty, and academic entrepreneurs, K16 Solutions solves the biggest EdTech challenges facing institutions today. Using its patented technology, schools can, for the first time, quickly and seamlessly migrate LMS platforms, archive online courses and student data, and extract and aggregate data from major enterprise systems. To learn more, visit www.k16solutions.com.

About the University of Louisiana System:

The University of Louisiana, one of the nation's largest higher education systems, is made up of nine distinct educational institutions serving more than 82,000 students and awarding more than 16,500 degrees annually. To learn more, visit https://www.ulsystem.edu/.

Press Contacts:

