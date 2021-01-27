University of Maryland Global Campus Announces Partnership with Online Learning Platform Study.com

Partnership provides affordable and accessible transfer pathways for students to earn a degree Tweet this

"This alliance increases the number of 'on ramps' for people to earn a college degree and ultimately improve their skills and competitiveness in the job market," said Blakely Pomietto, senior vice president and Chief Academic Officer at UMGC. "As adult students juggle full-time work and families, allowing them to complete assignments broken up into smaller chunks and to work toward a degree at their own pace is a true benefit."

The partnership offers students:

A seamless and affordable pathway to transfer course credits earned on Study.com to fulfill degree requirements at UMGC.

Special tuition pricing for Study.com students transferring to UMGC.

The transfer of up to 90 credits from Study.com to UMGC.

"Study.com and UMGC are both online learning pioneers­ focused on eliminating barriers to earning a college degree," said Sonia Munoz, Study.com's Vice President of Partnerships and Growth. "­­This partnership gives adult learners an accelerated pathway to earning a workforce-relevant and career-ready college degree."

UMGC offers more than 90 undergraduate and graduate degree or certificate programs, all available fully online, including award-winning programs in disciplines such as biotechnology, cybersecurity, data analytics, and information technology that are in high demand in today's increasingly technical, global workplace. Students at UMGC also receive additional cost savings through the university's use of digital resources, which have replaced costly publisher textbooks in most courses.

For more information about the Study.com partnership with UMGC, visit study.com/UMGC

About Study.com

Study.com is a leading online education platform providing academic support for learners and educators. Study.com's online courses , short, animated video lessons, and study tools make learning simple for over 30 million students, teachers, and working professionals. Study.com was founded in 2002 and is a privately held company located in Mountain View, Calif. Learn more at https://www.study.com or download the mobile app from the iOS app store or Google Play.

About UMGC

With an enrollment of some 90,000 students, UMGC offers open access with a global footprint and a specific mission—to meet the learning needs of students whose responsibilities may include jobs, family, and military service. The university offers both undergraduate and graduate degree and certificate programs, including doctoral programs.

A pioneer in distance education since 1947, UMGC today is harnessing the power of learning science and technology to deliver high quality, low cost, accessible higher education.

