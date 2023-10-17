University of Maryland to Become National Headquarters for Clark Scholars Program Network

Thanks to a $20.6 million investment from the A. James & Alice B. Clark Foundation, the program will have a new permanent home at UMD's A. James Clark School of Engineering

COLLEGE PARK, Md., Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Maryland today announced that its A. James Clark School of Engineering will become the permanent home of a multi-university program that provides holistic support to exceptionally talented students with financial need, thanks to a generous $20.6 million investment from the A. James & Alice B. Clark Foundation.

Currently active at 11 of the nation's top engineering institutions including UMD, the A. James Clark Scholars Program provides scholarships to outstanding students who share the foundation's commitments to leadership, innovation and community service in engineering and other disciplines. Re-introduced as the Clark Scholars Program Network, it will encourage collaboration and innovation across participating institutions and with alums, and continue the program's previous success.

"Jim Clark would often say, 'This is our home; we should build it.' And build it he did. He believed that if you gave a person a chance, they would create greatness. The Clark Scholars Program has given hundreds of students a chance, and the greatness they are creating will shape the world for decades to come. We are excited and honored to carry forward Mr. Clark's legacy of impact," said UMD President Darryll J. Pines.

"We are proud to introduce the Clark Scholars Program Network, the first-of-its-kind program to outlive the sunsetting foundation that created it. The sense of community between program staff across all 11 university partners is part of what makes this program so unique. The Network will forge an even closer-knit community of collaboration among program leaders along with their universities, Clark Scholars Programs, students and alumni," said Joe Del Guercio, president and CEO of the A. James & Alice B. Clark Foundation.

Launched in 2016, the Clark Scholars Program combines engineering, business, leadership and community service. To date, the program has provided support to 591 Clark Scholars across its partner institutions, consistently exceeding national averages for female representation, underrepresented minorities in STEM, and Pell Grant-eligible students enrolled in undergraduate engineering degree programs. An impressive 50 percent of Clark Scholars are women, compared to the national engineering student average of 25 percent, and 46 percent are underrepresented minorities, compared to 26 percent nationally. During the 2022–23 academic year, 71 percent of Clark Scholars were able to pursue their education without taking on private student loans, thanks to the program's support.

The new Network will facilitate forums for sharing best practices and novel ideas; establish a robust alumni network; and host an annual Clark Scholars Summit at partner institutions, including Duke University, The George Washington University, Georgia Tech, Johns Hopkins University, Penn State, Stevens Institute of Technology, University of Pennsylvania, University of Virginia, Vanderbilt University, and Virginia Tech.

"By translating innovative science into technology solutions, engineering is poised to address critical societal challenges facing humanity. We are proud to educate the next generation of engineers; the Clark Scholars Program is indispensable in this endeavor," said Samuel Graham, Jr., dean of the A. James Clark School of Engineering. "Mr. Clark was a visionary who built a successful business but never lost his connection to his local community. We are proud to carry forward Mr. Clark's legacy, opening the doors of opportunity for aspiring engineers and continuing his commitment to community service."

UMD's Clark Scholars Program was established as part of Building Together, the Foundation's $219.5 million investment in the University of Maryland, announced in October 2017. Including this newly announced investment, the Clark Foundation and the Clark family have invested over $300 million to build new infrastructure and support students, faculty, staff, and research at UMD alone.

About the University of Maryland

The University of Maryland (UMD) is the state's flagship university and a leading public research institution, propelled by a $1.3 billion joint research enterprise. Located four miles from Washington, D.C., the university is dedicated to addressing the grand challenges of our time and is the nation's first Do Good campus. It is driven by a diverse and proudly inclusive community of more than 50,000 fearless Terrapins. UMD is a top producer of Fulbright scholars and offers an unparalleled student experience with more than 300 academic programs, 25 living-learning programs and 400 study abroad programs. Spurred by a culture of innovation and creativity, UMD faculty are global leaders in their field and include Nobel laureates, Pulitzer Prize winners and members of the national academies. For more information about the University of Maryland, visit umd.edu.

About the A. James & Alice B. Clark Foundation

The A. James & Alice B. Clark Foundation partners with organizations to strengthen their ability to meet the needs of the individuals, families, and communities they serve. The Foundation focuses its philanthropy in three strategic areas: educating future engineering leaders, improving the lives of veterans and their families, and providing members of the DC community the best opportunity to thrive. To learn more, visit: clarkfoundationdc.org.

SOURCE University of Maryland