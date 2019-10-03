University of Maryland Welcomes Patricia "Patty" A. Perillo as Vice President for Student Affairs

COLLEGE PARK, Md., Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Maryland has named Patricia "Patty" A. Perillo Ph.D. '02 as vice president for student affairs. In this role, Perillo will partner with campus leadership, students, and internal and external stakeholders to collaborate around creative initiatives that elevate the student experience across the university. Perillo will be a member of the President's Cabinet and will work closely with the Provost, and academic affairs and faculty colleagues to enhance the Maryland experience for all students in the classroom and beyond.

"Dr. Perillo's student-centered leadership, her commitment to the student experience, academic excellence, and social justice, along with her passion for helping students who need support will serve her well on our campus," said University of Maryland President Wallace D. Loh. "Patty's prior experience as a vice president for student affairs at a land-grant research university is invaluable. We welcome her to campus."

Perillo will join the university from Virginia Tech where she is vice president for student affairs and assistant professor of higher education. In her current role, she provides leadership and oversight for more than 20 Student Affairs departments and administrative units.

"I am thrilled to return to the University of Maryland to work with new and former colleagues to ensure the best possible experience for students in their academic and personal development," said Perillo. "I have spent my career working closely with students, faculty and staff to address student needs and I look forward to meeting and engaging with the exceptional students at UMD."

Prior to Virginia Tech, Perillo served as associate dean of students at Davidson College and assistant vice president for student affairs at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County. She has previous experience working at the University of Maryland, as well as the State University of New York at both the Plattsburgh and Albany campuses; and the University of Delaware. Throughout her 30-year career in higher education, Perillo has served in roles that cover a variety of areas with student affairs, as well as academic affairs.

Perillo was elected to serve as president for ACPA – College Student Educators International. She has also served the profession in other capacities, including 2011 ACPA Convention Chair; ACPA and National Association of Student Personnel Administrators (NASPA) Consolidation Steering Committee; ACPA/NASPA Professional Competencies Task Force; and the ACPA Foundation.

She has received many honors and awards, including ACPA's Esther Lloyd Jones Professional Service Award, ACPA's Diamond Honoree Award, and inductions into Phi Kappa Phi and Omicron Delta Kappa.

She obtained her doctoral degree from the University of Maryland, College Park, and her master's and bachelor's degrees from the University of Delaware.

Perillo relishes her close community of friends and engaging in the arts, athletic events, exercise, reflection, music, reading and entertaining. She returns to College Park with her spouse, Lisa K. Speas, whom she met on UMD's campus 26 years ago. Patty is one of eight children and looks forward to being closer to her family of origin who live in Delaware.

Perillo will assume her position at UMD in January 2020.

About the University of Maryland

The University of Maryland, College Park is the state's flagship university and one of the nation's preeminent public research universities. A global leader in research, entrepreneurship and innovation, the university is home to more than 40,000 students,10,000 faculty and staff, and 280 academic programs. As one of the nation's top producers of Fulbright scholars, its faculty includes two Nobel laureates, three Pulitzer Prize winners and 58 members of the national academies. The institution has a $2.1 billion operating budget and secures $570 million annually in external research funding. For more information about the University of Maryland, College Park, visit www.umd.edu.

SOURCE University of Maryland

Related Links

www.umd.edu

