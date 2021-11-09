University of Massachusetts Expands ParkMobile Partnership to the Lowell Campus to Offer Contactless Parking Solutions

ParkMobile has over 29 million users, is available for both iPhone and Android , or can be accessed on the web at https://parkmobile.io/ . To pay for parking on campus, users simply enter the zone number for their location, which is posted on signs and stickers around parking areas. Then, they select the amount of time they need and touch the "Start Parking" button to pay and begin their session. Users can also add more time to their parking session directly from their mobile device, further enhancing convenience.

ParkMobile is widely available in Massachusetts with close to 420,000 current users of the app and 29 dedicated venues. Other New England cities using ParkMobile include Amherst, MA, Northampton MA, Holyoke, MA, Bar Harbor, ME, and Montpelier, VT. Beyond the state, the app can also be used to pay for parking in over 450 cities and over 100 universities and colleges across the country.

"After seeing the success of ParkMobile's easy-to-use, contactless payment system on our Amherst campus, we're pleased to extend our partnership to UMass Lowell," says Jon Victorine, who leads parking services for UMass. "ParkMobile gives our students, employees and visitors a safe, easy-to-use method for parking on-site and we look forward to growing our partnership with them."

"We love seeing our already active ParkMobile universities expanding their services to other campuses," adds Jeff Perkins, CEO of ParkMobile. "In a time when contactless experiences are pivotal, we are excited to continue seeing colleges and universities use our services to keep their campus safe."

About ParkMobile

ParkMobile, LLC is the leading provider of smart parking and mobility solutions in North America, using a contactless approach to help millions of people easily find, reserve, and pay for parking on their mobile device. The company's technology is used in thousands of locations across the country, including eight of the top 10 cities as well as college campuses, airports, and stadiums. People can use ParkMobile solutions to quickly pay for on-street and off-street parking without having to use a meter or kiosk. Additionally, ParkMobile offers parking reservations at stadium venues for concerts and sporting events. Reservations are also available in metro area garages, allowing people to drive into the city without having to worry about finding parking. ParkMobile has been named to the Inc. 5000, Deloitte Fast 500, Smart Cities Connect "Smart 50," and the Atlanta Journal Constitution's Top Workplaces. Additionally, the company won the 2020 Stevie Awards for Achievement in Product Innovation and the 2019 Stevie Awards for Most Innovative Tech Company and Best Travel App. For more information, visit ParkMobile.io or @ParkMobile on Twitter.

About UMass Lowell:

UMass Lowell is a national research university located on a high-energy campus in the heart of a global community. The university offers its students bachelor's, master's and doctoral degrees in business, education, engineering, fine arts, health, humanities, sciences and social sciences. UMass Lowell delivers high-quality educational programs, vigorous hands-on learning and personal attention from leading faculty and staff, all of which prepare graduates to be leaders in their communities and around the globe. www.uml.edu

ParkMobile Contact: Mark Lister, SVP of Marketing, [email protected]

University of Massachusetts Lowell Contact: Nancy Cicco, Media Relations, [email protected]

