University of Michigan Credit Union welcomes Will Johnson, MVP cornerback for Michigan Wolverines, in new partnership

ANN ARBOR, Mich., April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- University of Michigan Credit Union (UMCU) is pleased to announce that Will Johnson, CFP National Championship Defensive MVP and esteemed cornerback for the Michigan Wolverines, is partnering with UMCU.

Will Johnson, cornerback for University of Michigan Wolverines.

"We are thrilled that Will is partnering with our team. The UMCU purpose is to amaze our members and community and to work together for our shared success, and Will fits so well in assisting us to fulfill this purpose. His commitment and drive on and off the field have amazed so many already. At UMCU we are dedicated to engaging the communities we serve, and we see the same dedication in Will. As an example, his creative Turnoverbuffs product line is a huge hit," remarked Tiffany Ford, CEO of UMCU.

Throughout the upcoming year, UMCU will offer its membership and community the opportunity to interact with Johnson at its branches and a variety of special events, acquire autographed memorabilia, and much more. Additionally, UMCU will launch a new product line of services with exclusive benefits. Stay tuned for updates on these exciting opportunities!

About the University of Michigan Credit Union

UMCU is the only credit union headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan. UMCU has more than 118,000 members, $1.3 billion in assets, and employs over 220 team members. UMCU has 20 locations located in three Metro Detroit counties, serving the financial needs of members throughout the state.

UMCU is recognized as a valued employer and community partner, named a Top Workplace by Detroit Free Press, a National Best and Brightest Company To Work For, and one of America's Best Credit Unions in Each State by Forbes. For more information, visit UMCU.org or follow UMCU on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

