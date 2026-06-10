University of Michigan-Dearborn Becomes First Bird City Michigan Campus

Michigan Audubon expands landmark program to higher education; Founding Sponsor Ford Motor Company recognizes campus as vital urban sanctuary for 200+ bird species

DEARBORN, Mich., June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Michigan Audubon today named UM-Dearborn its first-ever Bird City Michigan Campus marking the first time in the Bird City Michigan launch that a university has received the recognition. Bird City Michigan — supported by founding sponsor Ford Motor Company — is a science-based program that recognizes cities, villages, counties, and campuses that adopt bird-friendly practices, including managing green spaces, educating the public, and reducing threats to birds such as window collisions and light pollution. The designation acknowledges the university's 120-acre Environmental Study Area as a critical urban sanctuary supporting more than 200 bird species, including migratory warblers and year-round residents such as cardinals and chickadees. The campus serves as both a nesting ground and a migration stopover for thousands of birds moving through the Metro Detroit region each year.

Logos (clockwise from top left): Michigan Audubon, Ford, UM-Dearborn, and Bird City Michigan Campus.

"Seeing Bird City Michigan grow to nine communities and now welcome its first campus partner, University of Michigan-Dearborn, in just 16 months is truly exciting momentum for our state," said Kathleen Mennillo, CEO of Michigan Audubon. "Bird City Michigan is demonstrating how communities, campuses, and conservation partners can work together to create healthier habitats, stronger community engagement, and a greater appreciation for the role birds play in our everyday lives. Expanding into higher education allows us to connect directly with a young, diverse generation of nature enthusiasts. There is an outdated myth that birding is reserved for older generations, but those days are gone—the passion we see on college campuses proves that future generations are ready to carry this vital conservation work forward."

UM-Dearborn's application — led by Richard Simek, Program Supervisor and Manager of the Natural Areas at the campus's Environmental Interpretive Center — highlighted three areas of active work: habitat and sustainability initiatives, bird window-collision mitigation through Project Protect Avian Travel, and education programs tied to the center. Together, those efforts form the foundation of what Michigan Audubon describes as a model for how urban universities can serve as environmental anchors in the communities surrounding them. The broad scope of the university's efforts earned them "High Flyer" status in their designation.

"At Ford, we believe that building a better world starts with being a good neighbor and supporting the local communities we call home," said Gabby Bruno, Ford Community Relations Director. "As the founding sponsor of Bird City Michigan, we are absolutely thrilled to celebrate our neighbors at the University of Michigan-Dearborn as the program's very first Bird City Michigan Campus designee. This designation is a testament to the university's incredible dedication to preserving a vital urban sanctuary right here in our shared backyard. We are proud to support Michigan Audubon and UM-Dearborn in creating healthier, more vibrant habitats where both nature and our community can thrive together."

"Conservation has been core to UM-Dearborn's mission since our founding in 1959 on the historic Henry and Clara Ford Estate," said UM-Dearborn Chancellor Gabriella Scarlatta. "Being named Michigan's first Bird City Campus honors that legacy. We share Michigan Audubon's passion for engaging younger generations in urban environmental stewardship and sustaining the future of our wildlife and our planet right here in Dearborn."

Mennillo says the momentum behind Bird City Michigan reflects something deeper than conservation policy. "Birds have a unique way of connecting people to nature and creating a sense of place and belonging," she said. "Whether someone is watching migratory warblers in the spring or enjoying birds in their own neighborhood year-round, these experiences help people feel more connected to the natural world and to their communities."

The UM-Dearborn designation is part of a wave of Bird City Michigan recognitions this spring. The City of Rochester and Scio Township earned the designation in March. In April, the city of Houghton became the Upper Peninsula's first Bird City and the state's first to earn High Flyer status — a distinction for communities that exceed the base criteria. The city of Alpena and Meridian Township are both receiving their designations in June.

Mennillo sees the pace of growth as a signal of where Michigan is headed. "At this pace, we anticipate Michigan becoming firmly recognized over the next five years as an environmentally friendly state and a national leader in connecting people to nature through birds," she said. "As more communities and campuses earn the Bird City Michigan designation, their efforts are creating more welcoming habitats for both migratory and resident birds, while also supporting growing eco-tourism opportunities centered around birding and outdoor recreation."

Information about the Bird City Michigan program, including how communities and campuses can apply, is available at michiganaudubon.org.

About Michigan Audubon: Michigan Audubon is a 120-year-old nonprofit organization dedicated to the protection and conservation of birds and their habitats across Michigan. Its Bird City Michigan program recognizes communities and campuses committed to bird-friendly practices, from native habitat restoration to wildlife-safe building standards. Headquartered in Okemos, Michigan, the organization's work and resources can be found online at michiganaudubon.org.

About the University of Michigan-Dearborn: Founded in 1959 with a gift of just over 200 acres from the Ford Motor Company, UM-Dearborn is a comprehensive, top-ranked, regional public university. Located on the historic former estate of Henry and Clara Ford, the campus features a 120-acre Environmental Study Area utilized as a vital biological research station. This protected sanctuary is anchored by the Environmental Interpretive Center, an essential hub dedicated to hands-on sustainability education and community engagement in southeast Michigan.

About Ford Motor Company: Ford Motor Company is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan, committed to helping build a better world, where every person is free to move and pursue their dreams. The company's Ford+ plan for growth and value creation combines existing strengths, new capabilities and always-on relationships with customers to enrich experiences for customers and deepen their loyalty. Ford develops and delivers innovative, must-have Ford trucks, sport utility vehicles, commercial vans and cars and Lincoln luxury vehicles, along with connected services. The company does that through three customer-centered business segments: Ford Blue, engineering iconic gas-powered and hybrid vehicles; Ford Model e, inventing breakthrough electric vehicles along with embedded software that defines exceptional digital experiences for all customers; and Ford Pro, helping commercial customers transform and expand their businesses with vehicles and services tailored to their needs. Additionally, Ford provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company. Ford employs about 174,000 people worldwide. More information about the company and its products and services is available at corporate.ford.com

Sponsorship Inquiries: Contact Linda Smith, Director of Partnerships, Michigan Audubon [517-580-7364 Extension 5] [email protected]

Media Contact: Kirby Wilkerson | Impact Kind | [email protected] | 734-812-9032

SOURCE Michigan Audubon