University of Minnesota College of Liberal Arts Taps Innovative Apprenticeship Provider to Expand Access to High-Demand HR Tech Jobs

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Minnesota's College of Liberal Arts (CLA) today announced the launch of a new initiative designed to help graduates gain the skills to succeed in the fast-growing HR tech industry. Designed in partnership with Helios Consulting , a St. Paul-based services partner of Workday, the HR tech platform of choice for nearly 10,000 companies worldwide, including half of the Fortune 500, Helios' unique Rise apprenticeship program will provide both training and paid employment for new and recent graduates while also addressing employers' growing need for workers with Workday skills.

"In today's fast-changing economy, CLA's mission depends not only on making sure students develop the core career competencies that allow them to thrive in their careers, but also giving students the specific skills that today's employers demand," said Associate Dean for Undergraduate Education, Ascan Koerner. "This is about creating new pathways to good jobs in one of the hottest sectors in the Twin Cities and across the country."

"CLA graduates are renowned for critical thinking, problem solving, and communication skills," said Helios President Trevor Lee. "These capabilities are very much in-demand in the growing HR tech sector. Because Workday is a no-code platform, the Rise apprenticeship program can provide talented and diverse CLA graduates who may not have any background in HR or technology with a clear path to a successful HR tech career."

University of Minnesota graduates who participate in Rise will receive not only training and support from industry experts, but also paid employment starting from day one of training and a pathway to joining Helios' Fortune 500 clients upon completion of the program.

"University of Minnesota has long been recognized for its commitment to new and creative ideas that can expand access to economic opportunity for students," said Helios founding partner Nick Stevens. "We're proud to join forces with 'The U' and realize the potential of apprenticeships to help more students access high-wage careers, while also addressing a critical talent gap for the Fortune 500."

Students or recent graduates of UMN CLA who are interested in learning more about the Rise program can visit www.helios.consulting/rise

About University of Minnesota College of Liberal Arts

As the largest and most diverse college in the University of Minnesota system with 13,000 undergraduate students, the College of Liberal Arts is a national leader in making career readiness an integral part of the liberal arts experience. Across 31 academic departments spanning the arts, humanities, and social sciences, the college prepares students to be original thinkers and innovators in their chosen fields who create meaning in their life's work and become connective citizens in their communities. The college focuses on ensuring all students can articulate to employers the value of their versatile core competencies as they emerge ready for career success in any industry.

https://cla.umn.edu

About Helios

Helios is a certified Workday partner which helps employers with their implementation journey and expand deployment of Workday's software to improve and streamline their human capital management (HCM) functions. Helios also solves Workday talent needs with Rise, the first apprenticeship program in the Workday ecosystem. Based in St. Paul, MN, Helios prides itself on taking the enterprise view on Workday module deployments to achieve desired business outcomes. Helios' credibility with clients is based on real work delivered to clients that do business around the globe.

https://www.helios.consulting/

