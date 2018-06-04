University of Missouri Athletics, Legends Announce Partnership

Expected to be completed ahead of the 2019 football season, the renovation project will introduce new premium seating opportunities to Memorial Stadium's south end zone that will be amongst the closest to the field of any collegiate stadium. The project also includes a new home for Mizzou Football, including a new team locker room, expanded weight room, state-of-the-art athletic medicine facilities, coaches offices and student-athlete meeting rooms.

Through its wholly-owned subsidiary CSL International, Legends was initially engaged by Mizzou's Athletics Department in 2015 to conduct a market feasibility study to measure demand for new premium seating in Memorial Stadium's south end zone. Over the last year, Legends was re-engaged by Director of Athletics Jim Sterk and Deputy Athletics Director / CFO Tim Hickman, to assist with incorporating the study findings into the design of the new south end zone facility.

Moving forward, Legends will continue to work closely with the Mizzou Athletics leadership team and the Tiger Scholarship Fund to assist with developing and executing the sales and marketing stagey for the new premium seating areas.

"Legends is honored and excited to be a part of Mizzou Football history by helping this revered program write a new chapter to its already storied past," said Mike Behan, Vice President, Collegiate Partnerships of Legends. "We look forward to working closely with Athletic Director Jim Sterk and his team to successfully deliver on project goals and ensure Mizzou Football is well positioned to usher in a new era of Tigers' football at Memorial Stadium."

When finished, Memorial Stadium's new south end zone will feature 16 Suites, a 1,200-seat Club and 750 Touchdown Club memberships.

"We are thrilled to be working with Legends to help position Mizzou for a new and exciting era for the University and our athletic programs," said Sterk. "We look forward to tapping into the knowledge and experience of the Legends' team to incorporate industry best practices as we develop and execute the premium seating campaign."

The terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

About Legends:

With a growing roster of internationally renowned clientele, including iconic collegiate athletic programs such as University of Notre Dame (Notre Dame Stadium), University of Southern California (LA Memorial Coliseum), University of Oklahoma (Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium), University of Louisville (Papa John's Stadium), Villanova University (Finneran Pavilion), and Marquette University (Wisconsin Events & Sports Arena), Legends is a holistic solution provider in the sports, music and entertainment industry, with a visionary approach that delivers solutions for legendary brands.

Legends is led by industry veterans with an unparalleled amount of collective experience in global planning, global sales and hospitality, activating across professional and collegiate sports, attractions, entertainment, international and conventions.

We are proud to serve our distinguished roster of sports, entertainment and attraction clients which consist of thought leaders, iconic brands and events including Yankee Stadium, AT&T Stadium, nearly 40 Live Nation venues, One World Observatory, FC Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Twickenham Stadium, Wimbledon Tennis Championships, Tottenham Hotspur, Golden 1 Center, Manchester City FC, Los Angeles Football Club, Oakland Raiders, Los Angeles Angels, Los Angeles Rams, Los Angeles Chargers, Atlanta Falcons, NFL, Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Super Bowl 50 and Indianapolis 500. For more about Legends business and career opportunities, visit www.legends.net.

About The University of Missouri:

The University of Missouri was founded in 1839 in Columbia as the first public university west of the Mississippi River. Today, with an enrollment of more than 30,000 students, 13,000 full-time employees and 317,000 alumni, Mizzou is an important investment for the state and nation. MU students represent every Missouri county, all 50 states and 100 countries. Based on quality of teaching, research and scholarship, MU is one of only 60 public and private U.S. universities invited to membership in the prestigious Association of American Universities. AAU membership helps Mizzou attract external funding and recruit top faculty and students.

The state's largest and most comprehensive university, Mizzou has more than 300 degree programs — including more than 90 online options — through 19 colleges and schools and is one of only six public universities nationwide that can claim a medical school, veterinary medicine college and a law school on the same campus. Designated a botanic garden, MU's 1,262-acre main campus features more than 42,000 plants and trees in numerous thematic and special collection settings. Many university buildings are listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Citizens across the state connect with Mizzou by participating in extension programs in every county, visiting MU Health Care specialists, competing in state competitions in MU facilities and cheering on the Missouri Tigers at athletic events. A member of the Southeastern Conference, Mizzou's NCAA Division I athletic program has 20 sports, many ranked in the top 25 nationally.

