University of Nebraska's NSRI awarded $500 million contract to accelerate warfighter-ready solutions

IDIQ contract continues NSRI, USSTRATCOM trusted partnership for deterrence, defense R&D

OMAHA, Neb., March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Strategic Research Institute (NSRI) at the University of Nebraska (NU) has received a $500 million indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract from U.S. Strategic Command (USSTRATCOM) to deliver innovative research and development solutions that keep U.S. forces safe and maintain America's technological edge through rapid-response research capabilities.

With this contract, NSRI also retains its designation from the U.S. Department of War (DOW) as a University Affiliated Research Center (UARC), sponsored by USSTRATCOM and affiliated with NU. There are only 15 UARCs in the country.

While not a direct funding commitment, an IDIQ establishes that an organization has demonstrated capability and has been vetted, enabling government agencies to rapidly issue funded task orders for specific research without lengthy procurement processes.

"This IDIQ represents far more than a contracting mechanism — it's a vote of confidence in the institute's continued and future execution of critical research to meet national defense requirements," said Maj. Gen., USAF (Ret.) Rick Evans, NSRI executive director. "With emerging threats such as electromagnetic warfare and engineered pathogens evolving at an unprecedented pace, the DOW is accelerating critical research from concept to capability. This award expands the opportunity for NSRI and the University of Nebraska to meet the demand signal of the Department with proven flexibility, innovation and speed."

Since it was established in 2012, NSRI has delivered leading academic research and critical tools across two DOW missions — strategic deterrence and countering weapons of mass destruction. Its research portfolio spans the threat spectrum and crosses multiple domains. The institute has provided research, technology, product and strategy development, training, exercises and subject matter expertise to more than 50 federal and state government sponsors, generating hundreds of products, many of which are now in the hands of defense operators and decision makers.

"Today's evolving national security threats mean we need mission-critical research solutions faster than ever," said U.S. Senator Deb Fischer, chair of the Senate Armed Services Subcommittee on Strategic Forces. "I couldn't be more proud of world-class expertise provided by University of Nebraska's NSRI, and I look forward to seeing how U.S. Strategic Command and federal agencies will utilize this trusted strategic research organization."

The new contract, which consists of a five-year base period and a five-year option period, is the largest in the history of the University of Nebraska System, and the fourth IDIQ NSRI has received from USSTRATCOM — in addition to $84 million in 2012, $92 million in 2018 and $107 million in 2020.

Recent initiatives funded by the previous contracts include:

"Defending the American homeland requires the best minds working on our most pressing challenges," said Congressman Don Bacon. "This IDIQ vehicle ensures NSRI, and the University of Nebraska's four campuses, can rapidly deploy leading research towards nuclear deterrence challenges and emerging technologies. As a member of the Armed Services Committee, I'm pleased that Nebraska continues leading the way in translating academic innovation into operational defense capabilities that protect American lives."

To accomplish its many efforts, NSRI's team of experienced scientists collaborates with hundreds of researchers and students across the four NU campuses, including an academic medical center in Omaha and a Big Ten Academic Alliance institution in Lincoln, as well as other national premier academic and research institutions. These partnerships demonstrate in real time the UARC mission — connect university innovation with military requirements to deliver operational capabilities at the speed of relevance.

The specialized expertise NU faculty and student researchers provide to the DOW is backed by a comprehensive, four-campus state-wide research infrastructure. Facilities and centers across NU providing unique expertise and instrumentation include but are not limited to:

"This new contract continues our immediate national impact, and I am deeply grateful for this opportunity," said NU President Dr. Jeffrey P. Gold. "Our infrastructure, combined with faculty who've spent decades supporting military missions and students eager to serve, creates a powerful force: a university system where academic excellence meets operational urgency to address our nation's most critical defense needs."

About the National Strategic Research Institute

The National Strategic Research Institute (NSRI) at the University of Nebraska helps ensure the United States' safety and preparedness against strategic threats through research and development. Established in 2012, NSRI is one of 15 University Affiliated Research Centers (UARCs) designated by the U.S. Department of War. The nonprofit institute is sponsored by United States Strategic Command and affiliated with the University of Nebraska System of four campuses. NSRI connects leading scientists and collegiate students with federal agencies to rapidly deliver novel research, technology, training and expertise for strategic deterrence and countering weapons of mass destruction. nsri.nebraska.edu

SOURCE National Strategic Research Institute