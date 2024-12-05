University of North Carolina Tar Heel Quarter Back Max Johnson Rides Shotgun in ZIPS "Car Wash Convos™"

Prior to his 2024 injury, Max made the ZIPS Roster for Season 3 of "Car Wash Convos", and he shares in his episode his "never give up" mentality.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ZIPS "Car Wash Convos" rolls into Chapel Hill today to kick off the first UNC episode of Season 3 with Max Johnson, University of North Carolina Tar Heel Quarterback. Max rides shot gun to Kaitlyn Schmidt, UNC Alumni and returning ZIPS Host for Season 3. In his episode, fans will see some of his true grit and determination, what it was like growing up with his NFL Quarterback dad and his perfect post-game meal.

Kicking off another episode of Car Wash Convos™ with University of North Carolina Quarterback - Max Johnson and our North Carolina host, Kaitlyn Schmidt! Max talks about growing up with an NFL dad, his perfect post-game meal, and advice for aspiring athletes. You won’t want to miss it!

Rebecca Latacz, Chief Marketing Officer, ZIPS Car Wash: "We're proud to support Max and his team through our partnership with the University of North Carolina – even in a season where we haven't been able to see Max's true talents shine due to an injury. We know his future is bright both on and off the field and we're excited to give fans a glimpse into his personality through his episode of ZIPS Car Wash Convos."

Who is Max Johnson?

A four-year veteran at quarterback at both LSU and Texas A&M with two years of eligibility remaining

Appeared in eight games, starting five, in 2023 and passed for 1,452 yards and nine TDs, while completing 62% of his passes

Started three of his four games in 2022 before his season was cut short due to injury

Started all 12 games as a sophomore at LSU and finished the season 225-of-373 (60.3%) for 2,814 yards and 27 TDs

Max Johnson: "Car Wash Convos is a fun approach to NIL that I'm proud to be a part of. ZIPS and the team made it fun for me to share personal stories, answer random questions and give fans a chance to see my personality."

Car Wash Convos™

ZIPS student-athlete roster of 18 male and female student-athletes representing six universities for Season 3 were sourced by NIL marketplace leader Opendorse on behalf of ZIPS and Learfield, the school's athletics multimedia rightsholder which has a national relationship with ZIPS. "Car Wash Convos™" was created in partnership and produced by Learfield Studios, a leader in college athletics original content. Season 1 of "Car Wash Convos™" resulted in more than 4 million impressions and over 2 million video views, and Season 2 boasts over 13 million video views across the 22 episodes representing male and female student-athletes from eight sports.

In the series, student-athletes are interviewed by a host, all of which have strong ties back to their respective universities and the athletics department, and all six hosts have returned for Season 3. In Season 3, ZIPS will highlight nine male and nine female student athletes representing eight sports from the universities of Arkansas, Georgia, Memphis, North Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

ABOUT ZIPS CAR WASH

ZIPS Car Wash, headquartered in Plano, Texas, is the largest privately held car wash operator nationwide, operating nearly 280 locations across 24 states under three brands: ZIPS Car Wash, Rocket Express Car Wash, and Jet Brite Car Wash. With 20 years of car washing experience, ZIPS prides itself on providing the highest quality express tunnel car wash in the industry. ZIPS uses the latest industry technology to provide a clean, dry, and shiny vehicle and exceptional customer experiences every day. The ZIPS team aims to positively impact the communities we live and serve in. To learn more visit www.zipscarwash.com

About LEARFIELD

Learfield is the leading media and technology company powering college athletics. Through its digital and physical platforms, Learfield owns and leverages a deep data set and relationships in the industry to drive revenue, growth, brand awareness, and fan engagement for brands, sports, and entertainment properties. With ties to over 1,200 collegiate institutions and over 12,000 local and national brand partners, Learfield's presence in college sports and live events delivers influence and maximizes reach to target audiences. With solutions for a 365-day, 24/7 fan experience, Learfield enables schools and brands to connect with fans through licensed merchandise, game ticketing, donor identification for athletic programs, exclusive custom content, innovative marketing initiatives, NIL solutions, and advanced digital platforms. Since 2008, it has served as title sponsor for the acclaimed Learfield Directors' Cup, supporting athletic departments across all divisions.

