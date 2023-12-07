University of North Carolina Tar Heel Samantha Meza is First Female Student-Athlete to be Highlighted in Season 2 of "Car Wash Convos™"

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ZIPS Car Wash (zipscarwash.com) revealed its latest "Car Wash Convos™" episode today featuring the first female student-athlete of Season 2, Samantha Meza, senior midfielder on the University of North Carolina women's soccer team. Sam is interviewed by former UNC student-athlete Kaitlyn Schmidt, who returns for Season 2 as ZIPS' host of "Car Wash Convos™". Kaitlyn recently graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill with a bachelor's degree in media and journalism and takes fans on a fun journey through ZIPS Car Wash in Holly Springs, NC, to learn a little more about Sam's off the field persona.

Sam Meza is the first female student-athlete to be featured this season. “Car Wash Convos™” will feature three additional student-athletes from the University of North Carolina this academic year with a combined roster of 22 male and female student-athletes representing six universities for Season 2. Buckle up for the latest episode of Car Wash Convos™ for an exclusive interview with Sam Meza, Midfielder for the Tar Heels® Women's Soccer team. Sam joins Kaitlyn Schmidt, former North Carolina student-athlete, for a ride through ZIPS as Sam spills the tea on always carrying dental floss and the magic of night games. Pineapple on pizza? Sam dives into the debate and reveals if she's Team Taylor or Team Beyoncé.

"The energy that we were able to capture between Sam and Kaitlyn is contagious and we hope fans feel like they are getting an insider's glimpse into Sam's life," said Rebecca Latacz, Chief Marketing Officer, ZIPS Car Wash. "Our student-athlete selection process is quite rigorous, and we found Sam to be an excellent fit for our brand as her love for life, athletics and academic success are so prevalent in her personality," she added.

As a junior in 2022, Sam was named United Soccer Coaches Third Team All-America, First Team United Soccer Coaches All-Atlantic Region, First Team All-ACC, and ACC All-Academic Team, all while starting in 15 of the 16 games she played in last season. This year, Sam and her team made it to the Quarterfinals of the NCAA Tournament.

"I'm so excited and honored to be part of 'Car Wash Convos™' for Season 2," said Sam Meza. "This series is such a fun approach for me to show my personality in a unique way," she added.

ZIPS is raising the bar in Season 2 by launching ZIPS Fansgiving Sweepstakes across many of its school sponsorship markets. ZIPS is selecting winners to receive a Sam Meza signed rally towel, basketball tickets to the UNC Men's match up against Charleston Southern later this month, tickets to the January 13th game against Syracuse, and ZIPS gift cards. 20 winners will be selected in all. Fans can register to win ZIPS Fansgiving prizes now.

"Car Wash Convos™" will feature three additional student-athletes from the University of North Carolina this academic year with a combined roster of 22 male and female student-athletes representing six universities for Season 2. ZIPS' student-athlete roster was secured through a collaboration between LEARFIELD – the media and technology company powering college sports and the universities' athletics multimedia rights holder – and NIL marketplace leader Opendorse. Season 1 resulted in more than 4 million impressions and over 2 million video views.

Tar Heel fans win big every week through ZIPS school sponsorship and their TAR HEEL™ $10 Tuesday offer at participating ZIPS locations. Customers can receive a weekly discount with wash code 2023 every Tuesday for a $10 Pro Wash at any participating ZIPS Car Wash in North Carolina. With over 30 locations across the state, find a location near you at zipscarwash.com.

About ZIPS Car Wash

ZIPS Car Wash, headquartered in Plano, Texas, is the largest privately held car wash operator nationwide, operating more than 280 locations across 25 states under three brands: ZIPS Car Wash, Rocket Express Car Wash, and Jet Brite Car Wash. With nearly 20 years of car washing experience, ZIPS prides itself on providing the highest quality express tunnel car wash in the industry. ZIPS uses the latest industry technology to provide a clean, dry, and shiny vehicle and exceptional customer experiences every day. The ZIPS team aims to positively impact the communities we live and serve in. To learn more visit www.zipscarwash.com

About LEARFIELD

LEARFIELD is a diversified and influential media and technology company powering college athletics. Through its digital and physical platforms, LEARFIELD owns and leverages a deep data set and relationships in the industry to drive revenue, growth, brand awareness, and fan engagement for brands, sports, and entertainment properties. With ties to over 1,200 collegiate institutions and over 15,000 local and national brand partners, LEARFIELD's presence in college sports and live events delivers influence and maximizes reach to target audiences. With solutions for a 365-day, 24/7 fan experience, LEARFIELD enables schools and brands to connect with fans through licensed merchandise, game ticketing, donor identification for athletic programs, exclusive custom content, innovative marketing initiatives, NIL solutions, and advanced digital platforms. Since 2008, it has served as title sponsor for the acclaimed LEARFIELD Directors' Cup, supporting athletic departments across all divisions.

SOURCE ZIPS Car Wash