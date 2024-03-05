University of North Carolina Tar Heel Women's Basketball Guard Paulina Paris featured in ZIPS "Car Wash Convos™"

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ZIPS Car Wash (zipscarwash.com) revealed its latest episode of "Car Wash Convos™" today featuring Paulina Paris, sophomore guard on the University of North Carolina Women's Basketball team and an exercise and sport science major. Paulina's episode is the 15th to be released this season on both YouTube and Instagram through ZIPS collaboration with Learfield and Opendorse.

Nothing but net in the latest episode of Car Wash Convos™ with Paulina Paris, UNC Women’s Basketball's star Guard, and her host Kaitlyn Schmidt. Paulina spills her pre-game rituals, her top-notch shoe choices, and the shocking truth about pigeon spy drones.

Paulina rides shotgun to former UNC student-athlete Kaitlyn Schmidt, who returns for Season 2 as ZIPS' host of "Car Wash Convos™". Kaitlyn, a recent graduate from UNC-Chapel Hill with a bachelor's degree in media and journalism takes fans on a fun journey through ZIPS Car Wash in Holly Springs, NC, to shine some light on Paulina's quirky pre-game superstitions, the meaning behind why she wears the number 2 jersey, and more.

"I had a great time being part of Car Wash Convos and I'm proud to represent my team and my school in this engaging video series," said Paulina Paris.

Paulina joined the UNC Women's Basketball team for the 2022-23 season after being ranked as the No. 27 player in the country in her recruiting class by ESPN. She appeared in all 33 games during her freshmen year and was named to the All-ACC Academic Team and ACC Freshman of the Week. This season, Paulina has appeared in 15 games, averaging 5.9 points per game.

"Paulina is a talented, athletic guard who is doing an amazing job building upon her success as a true freshman last season," said Rebecca Latacz, Chief Marketing Officer, ZIPS Car Wash. "We're excited to follow her career and see where her athletic drive and determination take her, both on and off the court," she added.

Paulina is the third UNC student athlete to be featured this season in Car Wash Convos™ and the second female student-athlete to represent UNC in the 22-episode series of Season 2. ZIPS' male and female student-athlete roster was secured through a collaboration between Learfield – the media and technology company powering college sports and the universities' athletics multimedia rights holder – and NIL marketplace leader Opendorse. Season 1 resulted in more than 4 million impressions and over 2 million video views.

Tar Heel fans get their moment to shine with the new ZIPS mobile app. Visit the App Store or Google Play from your mobile device and search 'ZIPS Car Wash' to start earning wash rewards and app-only deals. Plus, win big with a free wash just for joining and other exclusive offers from ZIPS.

About ZIPS Car Wash

ZIPS Car Wash, headquartered in Plano, Texas, is the largest privately held car wash operator nationwide, operating more than 280 locations across 25 states under three brands: ZIPS Car Wash, Rocket Express Car Wash, and Jet Brite Car Wash. With 20 years of car washing experience, ZIPS prides itself on providing the highest quality express tunnel car wash in the industry. ZIPS uses the latest industry technology to provide a clean, dry, and shiny vehicle and exceptional customer experiences every day. The ZIPS team aims to positively impact the communities we live and serve in. To learn more visit www.zipscarwash.com

About Learfield

Learfield is a diversified and influential media and technology company powering college athletics. Through its digital and physical platforms, Learfield owns and leverages a deep data set and relationships in the industry to drive revenue, growth, brand awareness, and fan engagement for brands, sports, and entertainment properties. With ties to over 1,200 collegiate institutions and over 15,000 local and national brand partners, Learfield's presence in college sports and live events delivers influence and maximizes reach to target audiences. With solutions for a 365-day, 24/7 fan experience, Learfield enables schools and brands to connect with fans through licensed merchandise, game ticketing, donor identification for athletic programs, exclusive custom content, innovative marketing initiatives, NIL solutions, and advanced digital platforms. Since 2008, it has served as title sponsor for the acclaimed Learfield Directors' Cup, supporting athletic departments across all divisions.

