University of North Dakota Selects AviatorPro to Enhance Flight Training

GRAND FORKS, N.D. and SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The John D. Odegard School of Aerospace Sciences at the University of North Dakota (UND), home to one of the largest and most respected collegiate aviation programs in the world, has selected AviatorPro as a supplemental digital learning platform for its flight training curriculum beginning with the 2026–2027 academic year.

University of North Dakota Selects AviatorPro University of North Dakota and AviatorPro solidify a partnership with AviatorPro. Pictured are Chad Martin, Luke Ormsby, Dean Robert Kraus, and Jeremy Roesler.

UND Aerospace educates more than 2,000 aerospace students annually and operates one of North America's largest collegiate flight training operations, logging more than 200,000 flight training hours each year across its Grand Forks, North Dakota, and Phoenix-Mesa, Arizona campuses. Its fleet of more than 200 aircraft and flight training devices supports both fixed-wing and rotorcraft training, featuring an extensive Piper Archer and Seminole fleet alongside five Robinson R44 Cadet helicopters used in one of the nation's leading collegiate helicopter training programs.

Beginning this Fall, AviatorPro will be integrated as a supplemental learning resource throughout UND's flight training program, providing students with a modern digital platform that reinforces classroom instruction, improves knowledge retention, and enhances preparation before every flight lesson.

The platform includes interactive aviation coursework, proprietary 3D ProTools aircraft and systems models, AI-powered lesson summaries and study assistance, adaptive quizzes aligned with FAA knowledge standards, instructor analytics, and mobile access that allows students to study anytime and anywhere.

Rather than replacing existing instruction, AviatorPro complements UND's proven curriculum by giving students additional opportunities to review complex concepts, strengthen understanding between lessons, and arrive better prepared for flight training. The result is a more engaging and efficient learning experience that supports both student success and instructor effectiveness.

The collaboration also builds upon a shared commitment to Piper Aircraft. As the exclusive online ground school provider for the Piper Flight School Alliance, AviatorPro develops training content specifically designed for Piper aircraft and modern flight training environments. UND's longstanding partnership with Piper—including its recent fleet modernization program—creates a natural alignment between one of the world's premier aviation universities and one of aviation education's fastest-growing digital learning platforms.

This partnership brings together two organizations that share Piper's commitment to advancing pilot training," said Ron Gunnarson, Vice President, Sales, Marketing, Customer Support & Quality of Piper Aircraft. "By uniting UND's decades of proven excellence in pilot training with AviatorPro's innovative approach to flight education technology, we're not simply combining two respected organizations — we're setting a new standard for how the next generation of pilots will learn to fly. Aviation has always demanded a balance between honoring tradition and embracing progress, and this three-way alliance delivers both: time-tested instruction paired with cutting-edge accessibility. We're proud to help make world-class pilot training more effective, more engaging, and more accessible to aspiring aviators everywhere.

"We're incredibly honored to partner with the University of North Dakota, an institution that has set the global standard for collegiate aviation education for decades," said Luke Ormsby, President of AviatorPro. "When an aviation program of UND's caliber chooses AviatorPro to supplement its curriculum, it reinforces our mission of modernizing aviation education through technology. Together, we're helping prepare the next generation of professional pilots with engaging, data-driven learning tools that extend well beyond the classroom."

"AviatorPro provides excellent coursework and tools that will enhance the aviation education for UND students," said Jeremy Roesler, Director of Flight Operations, University of North Dakota. "Our students benefit from every opportunity to reinforce their learning outside of the classroom and aircraft. AviatorPro provides an innovative digital resource that complements our flight training curriculum, gives CFIs, faculty, training managers additional visibility into student progress, and helps students prepare better for every stage of their flight training."

The UND adoption represents another significant milestone in AviatorPro's continued expansion across collegiate aviation as universities increasingly seek innovative technologies that improve learning outcomes while supporting the rapidly growing demand for professional pilots worldwide.

About AviatorPro

AviatorPro is a next-generation aviation education platform delivering interactive online ground school, AI-powered study tools, instructor analytics, and proprietary 3D aircraft systems training. Trusted by leading universities, flight schools, and aviation organizations, AviatorPro helps students learn faster, retain more knowledge, and become safer, better-prepared pilots.

About the UND John D. Odegard School of Aerospace Sciences

The University of North Dakota's John D. Odegard School of Aerospace Sciences is recognized as one of the world's leading collegiate aviation institutions, offering comprehensive programs in commercial aviation, unmanned aircraft systems, air traffic management, atmospheric sciences, space studies, and aviation management. With more than 2,000 students and one of North America's largest collegiate flight training operations, UND has educated generations of professional pilots, airline leaders, military aviators, and aerospace professionals.

Luke Ormsby - President of AviatorPro - [email protected]

SOURCE AviatorPro