University of Oxford Faculty of Law and 2U Launch New Partnership

ARLINGTON, Va. and OXFORD, England, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 2U , a global leader in higher education, and the University of Oxford's Faculty of Law today announced a new partnership to deliver online executive education programmes in legal and governance topics on edX, 2U's global online learning platform. The first programme, "Oxford Legal and Governance Foundations for Board Directors Programme," is part of the Faculty's Professional Development Programme and will launch on edX in early 2026.

The new programme will be led by Professor John Armour, Dean of the Faculty of Law, who will serve as academic convenor. Designed for senior professionals seeking to join corporate boards, the programme addresses the critical governance and legal expertise needed by directors in today's business environment.

"The Faculty of Law has a responsibility to share Oxford's world-leading legal research and expertise beyond our campus," said Professor Armour. "Our partnership with 2U allows us to fulfil that mission by making our professional development programmes accessible to legal and business leaders around the world who are navigating increasingly complex governance challenges."

The Faculty of Law launched its Professional Development Programme portfolio in May 2024, offering legal professionals opportunities to deepen their expertise through world-leading research and teaching. This new partnership with 2U extends that portfolio into online delivery for the first time, enabling the Faculty to reach a global audience of legal and business professionals.

"Our Professional Development Programme was designed to apply cutting-edge research from across the Faculty to the practical challenges facing legal professionals today," said Michael Leavey, Professional Development Programme Director at Oxford Faculty of Law. "Moving online with 2U enables us to extend this research-informed approach to a much wider community of practitioners who can benefit from Oxford's distinctive combination of academic rigour and real-world application."

Today's announcement marks a significant expansion of 2U's partnership with the University of Oxford, building on successful collaborations with the Blavatnik School of Government and Saïd Business School , which recently celebrated a major milestone, surpassing 50,000 elumni of its online programmes. 2U and Oxford's partnership now encompasses over 40 programmes available on edX, spanning executive education and open courses in high-demand topics such as AI, leadership, strategic project management, and corporate sustainability.

"Oxford consistently delivers some of the most impactful education available across disciplines," said Andy Morgan, Chief Partnerships Officer at 2U. "We're proud to expand our partnership to include the Faculty of Law, one of the world's most prestigious legal institutions, and to support leading universities like Oxford in strategically scaling their reach to meet the evolving needs of professionals worldwide."

This expansion of 2U's partnership with the University of Oxford demonstrates the company's portfolio strategy in action: deepening relationships with elite institutions across multiple schools and learning formats to deliver measurable outcomes for learners at scale. This approach is enabled by a streamlined agreement structure with the University of Oxford that allows for efficient future collaborations across schools, positioning 2U as a preferred partner for programme development.

About 2U

2U partners with the world's top universities and companies to develop and deliver education programs that accelerate careers and transform lives. Through partnerships with more than 250 leading colleges, universities, and companies, 2U delivers over 5,300 online programs to over 99 million learners worldwide on edX, its global learning platform. From executive education and professional credentialing to master's degree programs and free, open courses, 2U transforms how top institutions deliver workforce-aligned online education, enabling professionals to advance without pausing their careers. Learn more at 2U.com .

About the University of Oxford Faculty of Law

The Faculty of Law at the University of Oxford is a world-leading institution with over 800 years of history in legal education. As the largest community of legal scholars in the United Kingdom, the Faculty is dedicated to advancing legal knowledge through groundbreaking research and innovative teaching. The Faculty operates the largest doctoral programme in law in the English-speaking world and is home to leading research centres in areas including corporate law, constitutional law, international law, and human rights. Oxford's Faculty of Law consistently ranks among the top law schools globally and is committed to making its world-class legal education

