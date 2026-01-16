University of Phoenix and LinkedIn to host webinar on AI in nursing with skills and strategies for a new era of healthcare

January 22 virtual event "AI in Action: Skills and Strategies for a New Era of Nursing" will share practical, career-relevant guidance nurses can apply now

PHOENIX, Jan. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- University of Phoenix and LinkedIn will host a free webinar, "AI in Action: Skills and Strategies for a New Era of Nursing," on Thursday, Jan. 22, at 11 a.m. PT / 12 p.m. Arizona / 2 p.m. ET. Designed for nurses and healthcare professionals navigating rapid change, the 60-minute session will explore practical ways artificial intelligence is reshaping healthcare, and the essential skills nurses can build to stay ready for what's next.

In a national survey of 7,200 nurses conducted by McKinsey and the American Nurses Foundation, 36% of nurse respondents ranked "lack of knowledge on how to use AI-based technology and tools" among their top three concerns about AI in healthcare—underscoring the need for nurses to build AI literacy and evaluation skills.

"Artificial intelligence is moving quickly from concept to day-to-day reality in healthcare," said Raelene Brooks, Ph.D., RN, Dean of the College of Nursing at University of Phoenix. "This webinar is focused on practical skills, real examples, and the considerations nurses should keep in mind as AI tools influence both clinical and administrative workflows."

Webinar highlights

During the session, attendees will explore:

Essential AI skills every nurse should build

every nurse should build Practical steps for developing AI competency and confidence

Ways AI can improve efficiency in clinical and administrative tasks

Real examples of AI in action across healthcare

of AI in action across healthcare What to consider when evaluating new AI technologies (what's real, what's hype and what's next)

Event details

AI in Action: Skills and Strategies for a New Era of Nursing

Date: Thursday, Jan. 22, 2026

Time: 11 a.m. PT / 12 p.m. Arizona / 2 p.m. ET

Format: Live virtual webinar (60 minutes)

Speakers:

Linnea Axman, DrPH, DNP, FNP-BC, PMHNP-BC, FAANP, Associate Dean, College of Nursing, University of Phoenix

Joyce Leido, MSN, RN, NEA-BC, CPHIMS, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Nurse Executive, Kaiser Permanente

Grace Carcich, Ed.D., MSN, RN, NPD-BC, Corporate Director of Education, Prime Healthcare Services

Moderator:

Beth Kutscher, LinkedIn News

Register: Register here on LinkedIn to attend the webinar: https://www.linkedin.com/events/7405347093466271745/.

