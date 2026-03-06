University of Phoenix releases Six New Degrees of Success® Podcast episodes featuring alumni stories of lifelong learning and career growth.

New episodes explore real experiences of working adults pursuing education, enhancing careers and leading in their communities

PHOENIX, March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- University of Phoenix has released six new episodes of its Degrees of Success® alumni podcast series, expanding the collection of stories that highlight determination, service, leadership and lifelong learning. The newest episodes feature alumni and faculty whose personal and professional journeys offer practical insight and encouragement for working adults pursuing their own goals.

With the latest episodes, the series continues to explore the varied ways education can influence career direction and personal growth. Each guest brings a distinct point of view shaped by their background and goals. The story summaries below highlight the themes at the center of the new conversations.

Stories of Lifelong Learning and Academic Persistence

Earning a PhD in Her 70s and Publishing Research

Dr. Ann Diese shares her late life journey to completing a PhD in nursing and publishing research after navigating multiple personal and professional setbacks. Her story illustrates the arc of lifelong learning, the value of mentor support and the persistence needed to meet career goals.

Veteran and Military Leadership Journeys

Graduate School to Military Leadership: Hodari Brown's Path to Service

Army veteran and University of Phoenix alumnus Hodari P. T. Brown discusses how earning his master's degree opened a new path to military service and purpose-driven leadership. He reflects on mentorship, faith, and mental health advocacy for veterans.

The Coffee Culture: More Than Just a Drink with Orlando Jiménez

Entrepreneur and Navy veteran Orlando Jiménez shares how his upbringing, military career and commitment to community shaped his transition to business ownership. His story highlights resilience, emotional intelligence and the importance of building community through service. Jiménez is also the subject of a new Story of Success mini documentary, a series which builds on the podcast's mission and thriving YouTube following. The Story of Success series offers a deeper, more immersive look into the lives of extraordinary University of Phoenix alumni like Jiménez and can be found on the podcast YouTube channel here.

Career Growth, Mentorship and Leadership

Navigating Career Growth and Mentorship with Shantavia Webb

Kroger Nashville Division Human Resources Leader Shantavia Webb reflects on her rise from intern to leader and the role of mentorship, preparation and authenticity in career mobility. She discusses leadership, building confidence and using education for personal growth.

Wellness, Authenticity and Personal Transformation

Education and Lifelong Learning at University of Phoenix with Janice DaCosta

Mindfulness and wellness coach Janice DaCosta shares how education, life experiences and global travel shaped her approach to wellness and self-advocacy. She highlights the mind body connection, emotional balance and the belief that transformation is a continuous journey.

Resilience, Service and the Path to Becoming an Educator

From Dropout to Doctor: Wayne McCoy's Journey

University of Phoenix Faculty of the Year recipient Dr. Wayne McCoy discusses his progression from high school dropout to military service and later to becoming an educator committed to servant leadership. He shares insights on managing bias in the dissertation process, the value of mentorship and the importance of lifelong learning.

"Degrees of Success continues to resonate with listeners because our alumni are willing to open up about the moments that shaped them," said April Worden, director of Alumni and Career Marketing at University of Phoenix. "Their reflections on resilience, service and personal growth offer listeners a genuine sense of encouragement and possibility. The series brings forward stories with heart, creating connections that help people feel supported and inspired as they navigate their own paths."

Degrees of Success® continues to share the lived experiences of alumni who demonstrate the impact of education, service and perseverance. These stories reflect the University's mission to support working adults as they strive to advance their education and careers.

Degrees of Success® is available on YouTube, Amazon Music, Apple Podcasts, iHeart Radio, Podbean and Spotify. New episodes are released on the first and last Thursday of each month.

