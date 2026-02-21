University of Phoenix announces the appointment of Yurandol Thompson as Associate Dean for Counseling

Associate Dean Thompson brings extensive experience in operations and programmatic excellence to the role

PHOENIX, Feb. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- University of Phoenix is proud to announce the appointment of Yurandol Thompson, Ph.D., LPC, as Associate Dean of Counseling effective January 29, 2026. Dr. Thompson previously served as Clinical Program Chair for the Clinical Mental Health Counseling Program at University of Phoenix and brings more than a decade of clinical experience and program quality leadership skills to the role. As Associate Dean, Thompson will partner with program chairs, coordinators, and college leadership to support Counseling programs across clinical operations, accreditation processes, student progression, and faculty support.

University of Phoenix is proud to announce the appointment of Yurandol Thompson, Ph.D., LPC, as Associate Dean of Counseling.

"Dr. Thompson is a thoughtful and highly capable leader who understands the complexities of Counseling programs and the importance of maintaining strong clinical and academic foundations," said Sheila Babendir, Ed.D., LPC, dean of the College of Social and Behavioral Sciences at University of Phoenix. "Her ability to support teams, manage operational needs, and keep students at the center of our work strengthens the College and our ongoing focus on academic quality."

Since joining University of Phoenix in 2019, Thompson has played a key role in strengthening Counseling program operations, with a particular emphasis on enhancing clinical training, supporting CACREP accreditation efforts, and improving overall program effectiveness. She helped lead a comprehensive overhaul of clinical courses to ensure closer alignment with accreditation standards and the evolving best practices of the profession. Thompson also introduced the course lead model to foster instructional consistency and collaboration across the program, and implemented CEU trainings for site supervisors to deepen partnerships and promote high‑quality clinical experiences for students. Throughout these initiatives, she has remained committed to thoughtful decision‑making and sustainable structures that support student progression, faculty engagement, and long‑term program quality.

"Serving alongside our leadership team in this role truly means a great deal to me," Thompson shared. "I'm grateful for the chance to continue working closely with our dedicated faculty, staff, and program leaders as we create learning environments where both people and ideas can thrive. Our students place their trust in us as they prepare for meaningful careers, and I take that responsibility to heart. Counseling is deeply important work, and I remain committed to supporting efforts that honor its impact and help our community grow stronger together."

Thompson completed her undergraduate studies in psychology at University of Maryland University College. She earned a Master of Arts in professional counseling from the Georgia Professional School of Psychology at Argosy University Atlanta and a Doctor of Philosophy in counselor education and supervision from Walden University. She is a licensed professional counselor in Georgia and Virginia, a national certified counselor, and an approved clinical supervisor with more than 15 years of clinical experience.

Learn more here about the College of Social and Behavioral Sciences at University of Phoenix.

About University of Phoenix

University of Phoenix innovates to help working adults enhance their careers and develop skills in a rapidly changing world. Flexible schedules, relevant courses, interactive learning, skills-mapped curriculum for our bachelor's and master's degree programs and a Career Services for Life® commitment help students more effectively pursue career and personal aspirations while balancing their busy lives. For more information, visit phoenix.edu/blog.html.

SOURCE University of Phoenix