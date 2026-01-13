University of Phoenix Chief Operating Officer Raghu Krishnaiah featured on the "Get Hired" Podcast

Krishnaiah joins host Andrew Seaman to discuss the role of upskilling in career development

PHOENIX, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Raghu Krishnaiah, chief operating officer for University of Phoenix, was a featured guest on the "Get Hired" podcast in an episode focused on creating a successful upskilling strategy and why lifelong learning matters for both employees and employers.

The episode, titled "How to Get Ready for Tomorrow's In-Demand Skills," was released November 19, 2025, and features insights from Krishnaiah and podcast host Andrew Seaman on how upskilling can influence career paths across industries.

"Upskilling isn't just about learning new tools; it's about building confidence and adaptability for a changing workforce," said Krishnaiah. "When individuals recognize that many of their existing skills are transferable, it opens doors to new opportunities and makes career transitions far less daunting."

Seaman brings a unique perspective as a LinkedIn Editor and career expert, having interviewed recruiters, hiring managers, and professionals about what drives career success. His conversation with Krishnaiah explores not only technical aspects of upskilling but also the mindset shifts that help professionals thrive in an evolving job market. Key topics from the discussion include:

Why 80 percent of skills are transferable across industries

The mindset shift that makes upskilling more engaging

Why prompt engineering is the baseline AI skill everyone needs to learn

What to look for in a training program

The top qualities employers seek: adaptability, flexibility, and a willingness to take risks

"Upskilling is becoming a cornerstone of career growth," said Seaman. "This conversation explores practical and motivating ways to approach learning and stay ready for what's next in a changing job market. It's a discussion that can help professionals think differently about how they prepare for future opportunities."

The podcast is available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify, with the November 18 episode and further podcast information available here.

