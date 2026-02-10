The University's Bachelor of Science in Data Science program is recognized for academic quality, student support and workforce‑aligned curriculum for second year in a row

PHOENIX, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- University of Phoenix announces that its online Bachelor of Science in Data Science program has been ranked No. 8 on TechGuide's 2026 Best Online Bachelor's in Data Science Programs list, marking the second consecutive year the program has been recognized. The ranking reflects academic quality, support for working adult learners and curriculum designed to help students build career‑relevant skills. TechGuide evaluates programs using Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System (IPEDS) and College Navigator data, along with tuition and program criteria.

University of Phoenix Earns No. 8 Ranking on TechGuide’s 2026 Best Online Bachelor’s in Data Science Programs List.

Demand for Data Science Skills Continues to Grow

A 2025 McKinsey report found that organizations continue to face challenges filling roles such as data scientists and analysts and are turning to reskilling and upskilling to meet workforce needs. University of Phoenix programs are structured to support working adult learners by offering flexible, affordable online options that help students pursue data‑oriented career paths. TechGuide's 2026 list of the best online Bachelor of Science in Data Science highlights programs that provide a strong grounding in technical competencies for individuals preparing for roles in the expanding field of data science.

"Being recognized in TechGuide's 2026 ranking reflects the strength of our data science program and the real‑world skills it helps students develop," says Kathryn Uhles, MSP, MIS, dean of the College of Business and Information Technology at University of Phoenix. "We design our curriculum to help students understand how data is used to inform decisions across industries and to practice applying those concepts in ways that align with workplace expectations. The program is built to help learners translate what they study into meaningful opportunities as they move through their careers."

Data Science Education Informed by Industry Needs

University of Phoenix collaborates with labor market researchers, Industry Advisory Councils and faculty experts to identify and map employer‑valued skills throughout the curriculum. This skills‑mapped approach supports the University's focus on aligning higher education with workforce needs and helping students understand how specific competencies connect to career paths. Student progress is visible through an individual Skills Profile within the Career Navigator, allowing students to highlight new competencies and apply them immediately in their work settings.

Learn more here about online data science degrees at University of Phoenix.

About University of Phoenix

University of Phoenix innovates to help working adults enhance their careers and develop skills in a rapidly changing world. Flexible schedules, relevant courses, interactive learning, skills-mapped curriculum for our bachelor's and master's degree programs and a Career Services for Life® commitment help students more effectively pursue career and personal aspirations while balancing their busy lives. For more information, visit phoenix.edu/blog.html.

About TechGuide

TechGuide focuses on helping students and professionals make confident, data-driven decisions about analytics and computer science education and careers. We publish data-backed rankings, expert faculty insights, curated learning resources, and host podcast conversations with educators and tech professionals across the U.S.

SOURCE University of Phoenix