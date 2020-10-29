University of Phoenix Launches a New Digital Platform to Help Working Learners Access Course Materials

PHOENIX, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- University of Phoenix and BibliU are teaming up to bring students seamless access to course materials in an interactive digital format. The initiative reflects the University of Phoenix's ongoing commitment to providing students with innovations that help make learning accessible and convenient for working adult learners.

"Our students are working adults who lead busy lives; managing time effectively is crucial to them," said John Woods, PhD., provost, University of Phoenix. "BibliU's platform makes it easy to access reading, research and course material they need for their studies. Students can access the digital collection anytime and anywhere just by accessing an app on their computer, tablet, or phone."

The BibliU platform provides millions of titles from more than 2,000 publishers. Students can search the entire collection with one click and download unlimited material. BibliU also syncs a student's highlights and comments across all devices, which helps students find their notes easily.

"We're delighted to announce that BibliU is working with the University of Phoenix to deliver online digital content to their students," said Dave Sherwood, CEO and co-founder of BibliU. "The University of Phoenix has always been a pioneer in providing online and digital solutions for their students, and BibliU is excited to help the next generation of the University of Phoenix's students get the information they need in a rapidly changing world."

Founded through Oxford University's startup incubator, BibliU has helped more than 100 institutions across the United States and Europe provide essential course materials from more than 2,000 publishers.

About University of Phoenix

University of Phoenix is continually innovating to help working adults enhance their careers in a rapidly changing world. Flexible schedules, relevant courses and interactive learning help students more effectively pursue career and personal aspirations while balancing their busy lives. We serve a diverse student population, offering degree programs at select locations across the U.S. as well as online. For more information, visit phoenix.edu.

SOURCE BibliU