University of Phoenix launches Center for AI Resources to help students use generative AI responsibly and effectively

PHOENIX, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- University of Phoenix today announced the Center for AI Resources, a student-focused hub that helps learners, faculty and staff navigate the fast-evolving world of generative AI (GenAI) with university-aligned guidance on ethical, safe and effective use. The Center brings together foundational AI literacy, policy-aligned expectations for coursework, and practical how-to content on AI tools and prompting — all designed for working adult learners.

As part of the University's technology ecosystem, all students receive Microsoft 365 accounts and access to Microsoft Copilot, enabling guided exploration of AI for research, ideation and productivity within a secure, institution-supported environment. The Center complements these tools with step-by-step orientation to AI tools available through the University, privacy and safety practices, and responsible-use scenarios tailored to coursework.

"We built the Center to empower students — to give them the confidence and practical know-how to use AI thoughtfully, cite sources, protect their data and uphold academic integrity while they learn," said Doris Savron, vice provost of Colleges, Assessment and Curriculum. "Our focus is on equipping working adults with clear guidance and real-world examples so they can turn AI into a trustworthy study and problem-solving partner."

What students will find

What is generative AI: what it is, how it works and why it matters

Using AI at University of Phoenix: the University's philosophy and policies for coursework

Ethical and responsible use: academic integrity, citation and attribution

AI tools & prompting: institution-available tools and practical prompting basics

Safety & privacy: how to protect data and use AI securely

Benefits & limitations: when AI helps — and when human judgment is essential

Easy access points

Students can reach the Center from: their classroom main pages, Virtual Student Union (Learning Resources), Student Resources main page, New Student Orientation (AI Guidance), and via University Library and Center for Writing Excellence references that direct users to "getting started with AI." Faculty can access the Center through their designated Faculty Resource Center.

Built for continuous improvement

A built-in feedback form allows student and faculty users to rate usefulness and share suggestions; insights will inform rapid updates, including planned, phased enhancements such as short-form video explainers, richer visuals/infographics and expanded topics prioritized by student interest. Communication touchpoints will include in-platform guidance to surface new content where students learn.

Why this matters for working adult learners

Driven by a deep understanding of workforce trends, University of Phoenix created a career-focused, skills-aligned ecosystem for working adult learners and employer relationships. The ecosystem encompasses a data-driven and industry-informed approach to skills-aligned learning, authentic assessments, micro-credentials and skills badging, opportunities to have relevant work experience evaluated for potential academic credit, student support and career planning, and continued skill acquisition. The University maps career-relevant skills across degree programs and uses this skills-aligned framework to nurture continuous skills acquisition and career enhancement — providing a clear context for responsible AI use in coursework and on-the-job upskilling.

