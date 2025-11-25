University of Phoenix Launches Direct Tuition Benefit for PSEG Employees

Agreement brings career-focused educational options and streamlined tuition benefits to PSEG employees

PHOENIX, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- University of Phoenix is pleased to announce a new tuition benefit for all eligible employees of PSEG. The new program removes the financial barriers traditionally associated with tuition reimbursement, ensuring that PSEG employees can pursue educational goals without the burden of upfront costs.

"The agreement with PSEG exemplifies our commitment to innovative, forward-thinking solutions that address the evolving needs of today's workforce," shared University of Phoenix Workforce Solutions Vice President and General Manager, Jay Titus. "By offering employees the opportunity and support essential for academic success, we are supporting both their professional and personal growth into the future."

The agreement, which is supported by University of Phoenix's Workforce Solutions team, provides eligible PSEG employees with the opportunity to "cap" their annual tuition costs at the university, utilizing only their employer's generous tuition assistance benefit toward undergraduate or master's courses. The agreement also waives all resource fees and applies to single courses, as well as courses in certificate, associate, bachelor's and master's degree programs.

"PSEG has a longstanding commitment to the growth and professional development of its workforce. Removing barriers to education for employees at every level helps deliver on this objective," stated Dianne LaRocca, vice president, talent, culture and wellbeing, PSEG. "This program aligns with our focus on making education accessible and seamless, ensuring our employees have the opportunity to pursue educational goals without financial strain."

According to the University of Phoenix's 2025 Career Optimism Index® study, 74% of workers say they must continue learning new skills to stay ahead in their career and most say if their company did more to upskill (66%) or reskill (65%) them, and gave more opportunities to apply new skills (69%), they would be more likely to stay throughout their career. Reflecting these findings, PSEG actively supports continuous learning through targeted upskilling and reskilling opportunities for its employees.

The University of Phoenix Workforce Solutions team offers companies across diverse industries as well as community colleges tailored learning and career pathways to recruit, upskill, reskill, and retain their workforce in an affordable and timely manner. Their flexible solutions are aligned to workplace needs and feature live support, career guidance and support tools, education programs, learning pathways, and credit options, including certificates, workshops, single courses, degree programs, or any combination of these tools.

About University of Phoenix

