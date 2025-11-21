University of Phoenix College of General Studies Dean Briana Houlihan joins Student Success US 2025 panel on accessible learning

At Times Higher Education event, Houlihan shares research on course design that strengthens student self-advocacy and success

PHOENIX, Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- University of Phoenix announces that Briana Houlihan, MBA, dean of the College of General Studies, spoke on the panel, "Designing accessible learning: Balancing innovation and impact," at Student Success US 2025, hosted by Times Higher Education, November 17–19 in Atlanta, Georgia. The session explored how institutions can advance accessibility alongside instructional innovation to improve outcomes for diverse student populations. The conference convenes higher education leaders to share practices that advance retention, well-being, and teaching excellence across higher education.

Houlihan highlighted findings from a recently published, exploratory mixed-methods study led by University of Phoenix researchers that embedded accommodations-eligible "health imaginaries," or realistic learner personas, throughout a first-year Elements of Health & Wellness course. The intervention was associated with statistically significant, positive shifts in students' awareness of accommodation eligibility, how and when to request support, perceptions of success with accommodations, and confidence in faculty fairness, with strongly positive student sentiment about the relevance and realism of the course narratives.

"Early momentum in the educational journey matters—especially for working learners balancing jobs, family and school," said Houlihan. "At University of Phoenix, we strive to support accessible learning and minimize barriers by following Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), offering clear navigation and captioned media, and using vetted tools that give students meaningful ways to demonstrate learning. When we normalize accommodations and design with flexibility, we create more efficient, welcoming learning for our students."

The College of General Studies continually incorporates Universal Design for Learning (UDL) practices and skills-mapped curricula aligned to career-relevant outcomes for working learners, supported by cross-functional collaboration with accessibility experts and student services. This systematic approach ensures new technologies are accessibility-vetted before classroom use, and that faculty and designers have resources to evaluate and improve course content at scale.

Houlihan serves as dean of the College of General Studies, overseeing curriculum, faculty and student support. Her work emphasizes welcoming learning environments and designing general education courses that emphasize career-relevant skills for working adult learners.

Jacquelyn Kelly, Ph.D., associate dean in the College of General Studies, led the research, which was published as an article, "Supporting Self-Advocacy in Nutritional Health: Using Health Imaginaries to Navigate Student Wellness and University Resources," by Pedagogy in Health Promotion (2025) and details the design, deployment and results of the curricular intervention for accessible learning in an online, first-year general education course serving thousands of students annually.

Student Success US 2025 brings together leaders and practitioners to explore policies and practices that support students from enrollment to graduation, including themes such as academic support, student health and wellness, and institutional leadership.

