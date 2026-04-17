University of Phoenix Leaders to Discuss Transfer Credit and Credit for Prior Learning at 111th AACRAO Annual Meeting

Sessions will examine transfer credit and credit for prior learning, with additional focus on compliance reporting and electronic data exchange

PHOENIX, April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- University of Phoenix leaders will participate in the 111th Annual Meeting of the American Association of Collegiate Registrars and Admissions Officers (AACRAO), April 19-22 in New Orleans, contributing to sector-wide discussions on transfer credit, credit mobility and the evaluation and reporting of learning across higher education.

Discussion topics will center on transfer and articulation, credit for prior learning and other approaches to learning recognition, alongside related operational considerations including competency‑based education, federal compliance reporting, electronic transcript exchange and international admissions.

"Credit mobility requires a shared institutional perspective in reframing how we approach learning and how students can share their achievements," said Marc Booker, Ph.D., vice provost of strategy at University of Phoenix. "Credit for prior learning, transfer credit, and the electronic exchange and reporting of student data is central to credit mobility practices, and AACRAO plays an important role in bringing practitioners together to compare perspectives and learn from one another."

Sessions on Transfer, Credit and Learning Recognition

University of Phoenix speakers will participate in the following sessions focused on transfer, prior learning, and learning mobility:

CPL and CBE: Are They Siblings, Cousins, or Maybe Even Frenemies?

Presenter: Marc Booker, AACRAO Parliamentarian

This session will examine distinctions and areas of overlap between credit for prior learning and competency‑based education, with discussion focused on how institutions define, assess and organize these approaches within academic and operational processes.

Presenter: Marc Booker, AACRAO Parliamentarian This session will examine distinctions and areas of overlap between credit for prior learning and competency‑based education, with discussion focused on how institutions define, assess and organize these approaches within academic and operational processes. Transfer and Articulation 101

Co-presenter: Deslie Ghiorzi, Director of admissions and evaluations, University of Phoenix, and chair, AACRAO Transfer and Articulation Committee

Designed for professionals newer to the field, this session will provide a foundational overview of transfer and articulation practices, including general guidelines, partnership considerations, and institutional approaches to handling transfer credit and prior learning.

Co-presenter: Deslie Ghiorzi, Director of admissions and evaluations, University of Phoenix, and chair, AACRAO Transfer and Articulation Committee Designed for professionals newer to the field, this session will provide a foundational overview of transfer and articulation practices, including general guidelines, partnership considerations, and institutional approaches to handling transfer credit and prior learning. Roundtable: Recognizing Learning in All Its Forms: Pathways, Policies, and Practices for PLA, CPL, and Non-Traditional Credit

Co-presenter: Deslie Ghiorzi

This roundtable will provide a forum for peer discussion on policy, practice, and operational considerations related to prior learning assessment, credit for prior learning, and non‑traditional credit.

Federal Reporting and Regulatory Operations

In addition to transfer and learning recognition topics, University of Phoenix leaders will contribute to discussions focused on federal reporting and compliance operations that support accurate institutional records and learner progression.

Federal Compliance Reporting: How We Got Through 2025 and How We're Preparing for the Future

Panelist: Marc Booker

Panelists will share perspectives on recent regulatory changes that impact institutional operations and considerations about aligning resources and teams on campus to support these updates.

Electronic Transcript and Data Exchange

University of Phoenix leaders will also participate in sessions focused on electronic transcript exchange and data interoperability that underpin the secure and consistent movement of learner records.

Electronic Transcript and Data Exchange 201: Understanding the Benefits

Co-presenter: Monterey Sims, director of admissions and evaluation, University of Phoenix

This session will explore electronic data exchange standards and discuss tools, resources, and use cases related to implementation and ongoing electronic record exchange operations.

Co-presenter: Monterey Sims, director of admissions and evaluation, University of Phoenix This session will explore electronic data exchange standards and discuss tools, resources, and use cases related to implementation and ongoing electronic record exchange operations. Roundtable: All Things EDX: An Open Discussion about Electronic Transcript and Data Exchange

Panelist: Monterey Sims

Participants will engage in peer discussion about operational challenges, implementation barriers, and shared experiences related to electronic transcript exchange.

International Admissions Practices

Roundtable: International Admissions: Have You Seen This? How Do You Handle That?

Presenter: Beth Simpson, operations manager, international admissions and evaluation, University of Phoenix

This roundtable will provide an opportunity to discuss operational questions and best practices related to international admissions and credential evaluation.

Booker, Ghiorzi, Simpson and Sims are part of a group of University thought leaders regularly invited to present at national conferences and events. In April 2026, University leaders will participate in the ASU + GSV Summit, the UPCEA Annual Conference and the PESC Data Summit, contributing perspectives on workforce trends, skills alignment, AI frameworks and transfer credit that support working adult learners.

Learn more about the 111th AACRAO Annual Meeting here.

About AACRAO

AACRAO is a nonprofit, voluntary professional association representing more than 18,000 higher education professionals at approximately 2,300 institutions worldwide. The association provides research, training, and policy guidance for admissions, registration, and enrollment services professionals.

About University of Phoenix

University of Phoenix is Built for Real Life. 50 Years Strong. The University innovates to help working adults enhance their careers and develop skills in a rapidly changing world through flexible online learning, relevant courses, academic AI pillars, and skills-mapped curriculum for associate, bachelor's and master's degree programs. Active students and alumni have access to Career Services for Life® resources including career guidance and tools. For more information, visit phoenix.edu.

SOURCE University of Phoenix