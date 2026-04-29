University of Phoenix Honors Exceptional Graduates at Inaugural Alumni Luminaries Celebration

Alumni Luminaries Program Highlights Enduring Impact

Founded in 1976, University of Phoenix recognizes 76 Alumni Luminaries each year, a number that reflects the University's founding year. The Luminaries program honors alumni whose careers illustrate how education can support lasting impact through leadership in industry, community and entrepreneurship.

The 2026 celebration brought Luminaries together from across the country, with 35 alumni convening in person to connect with peers whose professional paths differ but share a commitment to leadership and service.

Recognition Event Honors Leadership Across Industry, Community and Entrepreneurship

Programming included a welcome dinner attended by key leaders of the University's executive team, workshop-style discussions on AI and emerging trends, and a formal awards ceremony recognizing alumni across three leadership categories: Entrepreneurship, Community Impact, and Industry.

"Luminaries are recognized not just for what they have achieved professionally, but for how they lead, serve, and create opportunity for others," said April Worden, director of Alumni and Career Marketing at University of Phoenix. "Their journeys reflect what is possible when education is built for adults whose lives and careers are already in motion."

That commitment to leadership and service is reflected in the work of Chris Townsend, DM, executive director of Carriage Town Ministries, a Flint, Michigan‑based nonprofit in its 75th year of supporting individuals and families experiencing homelessness and related challenges.

"Being selected as one of the inaugural Alumni Luminaries is an honor, and I am grateful for the opportunity to connect with fellow alumni, faculty, and university leadership," Dr. Townsend said. "The celebration created space for meaningful conversation and shared learning, and it was inspiring to be alongside others who are applying their education in thoughtful ways within their professions and communities."

Alumni Luminaries Reflect Leadership Across Sectors

The Alumni Luminaries program reflects the breadth of leadership roles held by University of Phoenix graduates across sectors and career stages.

56% of Alumni Luminaries serve in industry leadership roles, including 15 alumni in leadership positions at Fortune 500 companies.

23% represent community leadership, serving in roles that support public service, education and nonprofit organizations.

21% are entrepreneurs, leading or founding businesses across sectors.

Nearly half of the cohort (49%) hold C‑suite or equivalent executive titles, reflecting leadership at the highest levels of organizational decision‑making.

Connection and Community Central to the Celebration

For many alumni, the celebration underscored the value of gathering with others who understand the realities of balancing education with work and life demands.

"What stood out most was being in a room full of remarkable professionals doing meaningful, impactful work across industries," said Lisa Lea, DNP, a University of Phoenix alumna. "The conversations were energizing, the connections genuine, and the shared commitment to leadership and service deeply inspiring."

That shared experience also prompted reflection from Shawnte McKinnon, CEO of McKinnon Strategic Consulting Group, which specializes in helping organizations strengthen operations and financial strategy through customized solutions.

"When I began my degree, I was focused on building stability and strengthening my future," said McKinnon. "What I gained was a foundation that allowed me to pursue business with purpose and consistency. This recognition is a reminder that a decision made from necessity can open the door to growth, purpose, and new possibilities for others."

A Growing Alumni Recognition Program Reflects Diverse Paths and Continued Engagement

Since launching the Luminaries program in 2025, University of Phoenix has recognized 152 distinguished alumni across two cohorts. Honorees represent a wide range of professional paths, including senior industry leaders, entrepreneurs, community advocates, and public service professionals. Many Luminaries have earned multiple University of Phoenix degrees, reflecting continued engagement with the institution and its learning model.

Alumni Stories Extend the Impact Beyond the Celebration

The Alumni Luminaries program is part of the University's broader alumni engagement approach, which includes storytelling initiatives such as the Alumni Chronicles Magazine, Degrees of Success™ podcast, and Stories of Success mini documentaries featuring graduate journeys that highlight leadership, resilience, and long‑term career impact.

More information about University of Phoenix Alumni Luminaries, including the selection and nomination process, is available here.

About University of Phoenix

University of Phoenix is Built for Real Life. 50 Years Strong. The University innovates to help working adults enhance their careers and develop skills in a rapidly changing world through flexible online learning, relevant courses, academic AI pillars, and skills-mapped curriculum for associate, bachelor's and master's degree programs. Active students and alumni have access to Career Services for Life® resources including career guidance and tools. For more information, visit phoenix.edu.

SOURCE University of Phoenix