University of Phoenix spotlights the incredible life and career of Major Fannie McClendon in second Story of Success mini documentary

The documentary delivers an in-depth look at Major McClendon's military career and lifelong commitment to service in honor of Veteran's Day

PHOENIX, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- University of Phoenix is proud to unveil its second Story of Success mini documentary, spotlighting the inspiring journey of Major Fannie McClendon, a U.S. Women's Army Corps Veteran and retired U.S. Air Force Major for whom the University established a scholarship in her name.

Building on the Degrees of Success™ podcast's mission and thriving YouTube following, the Stories of Success mini-documentary series offers a deeper, more immersive look into the lives of extraordinary University of Phoenix alumni. Each episode highlights the resilience and determination that shape their journeys, revealing how they've turned personal trials into moments of growth and inspired others to live with intention, courage and conviction.

Major McClendon served in the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion, known as the Six Triple Eight, a predominantly-Black, female battalion, which was deployed to England and France during World War II to eliminate a backlog of 17 million pieces of mail. Their mission supported delivery of letters between service members and their families, boosting morale and helping troops stay connected to loved ones during the war.

"Major McClendon's story and the legacy of the Six Triple Eight embody the highest ideals of military service: honor, resilience, and an unwavering commitment to mission," says John Ramirez, MBA, MS/AJS-GHS, USA CSM (ret), and dean of operations for the University of Phoenix College of Doctoral Studies. "Her life's work demonstrates that leadership is about answering the call to serve, overcoming obstacles with courage, and ensuring that the sacrifices of those who came before help open doors for generations to come."

Major McClendon's journey was also featured on a special Veteran's Day episode of the podcast and reflects a lifetime of service shaped by resilience and purpose. From her early role in the Women's Army Corps to commanding units in the Air Force, she navigated challenges with determination and a commitment to growth. Her reflections offer insight into how perseverance and education can open doors, influence leadership and inspire future generations.

The Degrees of Success™ mini-documentary series will continue to release new episodes quarterly throughout the year, each one offering a unique lens into the lives of alumni who exemplify courage, leadership, and lifelong learning. For more inspiring stories, subscribe to the Degrees of Success™ podcast on YouTube, Amazon Music, Apple Podcasts, iHeart Radio, Podbean, and Spotify.

About University of Phoenix

University of Phoenix innovates to help working adults enhance their careers and develop skills in a rapidly changing world. Flexible schedules, relevant courses, interactive learning, skills-mapped curriculum for our bachelor's and master's degree programs and a Career Services for Life® commitment help students more effectively pursue career and personal aspirations while balancing their busy lives. For more information, visit phoenix.edu/blog.html.

