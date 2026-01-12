University of Phoenix students continue to report strong satisfaction in national survey

Students report satisfaction well above national benchmarks across academic, instructional, and student services, according to the Encoura + Ruffalo Noel Levitz Priorities Survey for Online Learners

PHOENIX, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- University of Phoenix is sharing new findings from its 2025 administration of the Encoura + Ruffalo Noel Levitz Priorities Survey for Online Learners (PSOL), which show consistently high satisfaction among currently enrolled online students and continued performance above national benchmarks, with 85% of students reporting being "very satisfied" or "satisfied" with their online university experience," compared to 73% of students in the national benchmarked institutions. In this biennial survey, University of Phoenix students again reported higher satisfaction than the national benchmark across all 26 comparable survey items covering Academic Services, Enrollment Services, Institutional Perceptions, Instructional Services, and Student Services. Custom University survey items focusing on career and workforce impact included five that had satisfaction ratings of 90% and above. Factors influencing student enrollment were also identified and include flexible pacing, ability to transfer credits, and recommendations from employers.

Key findings on student satisfaction from the latest PSOL administration

Higher satisfaction than national benchmarks: For the third consecutive administration, University of Phoenix online students reported higher satisfaction than the Encoura + Ruffalo Noel Levitz (RNL) national benchmark of 89,642 online students at more than 150 institutions. For example, in response to the statement, "Program requirements are clear and reasonable," 89% of University of Phoenix students responded "very satisfied" or "satisfied," compared with 77% in the national benchmark.

Strong performance on student experience indicators: On key questions used by Encoura + RNL to gauge students' overall online college experience—including satisfaction with their institution and their likelihood to enroll again—University of Phoenix students again rated their experience above national benchmark results. 85% of student respondents were "very satisfied" or "satisfied" with their online university experience, compared to 73% in the national benchmark. And 83% said they would enroll again if given the choice, versus 75% in the national benchmark.

11 areas classified as institutional strengths: The 2025 findings by Encoura + RNL identify 11 institutional strengths, with six national benchmark items and five custom University items. The custom University items classified as strengths focus on career and workforce impact.

Factors that influenced students to enroll: Encoura + RNL also identifies factors that influence students in selecting their current degree program. Of the University of Phoenix student respondents, 95% selected "flexible pacing for completing a program" and for "work schedule" as factors in deciding to enroll; 92% selected program requirements and available financial assistance; 91% selected the ability to transfer credits as well as cost. 80% of student respondents identified that a recommendation from employers was a factor in deciding to enroll in their degree program at University of Phoenix.

"Our students are working adult learners with complex lives, and their feedback is one of the most important indicators of whether we are delivering on our promise to them," said John Woods, Ph.D., provost and chief academic officer at University of Phoenix. "Seeing our students consistently report higher satisfaction than national benchmarks—including academic services, instructional quality and student services—tells us that the work we've done to create a skills-aligned, career-focused ecosystem for busy adults is resonating."

What matters to working adult learners

Five of the University of Phoenix custom areas classified as strengths by Encoura + RNL focused on career and learning impact. These high priority as well as high satisfaction areas for working adult students included:

91% student satisfaction with "My program aligns to my career path";

91% student satisfaction with "Course format is easy to navigate and fits into my busy life";

90% student satisfaction with "Classroom technology allows me to be technically proficient in my career";

92% student satisfaction with "The tools used to communicate with faculty and other students are appropriate"; and

90% student satisfaction with "I am given the tools I need to successfully complete my assignments."

A newly added AI-related question, "I am confident in my ability to apply AI (artificial intelligence) tools in real-world scenarios" found that a significant majority of University of Phoenix students, 79%, report satisfaction with their ability using AI. The University of Phoenix policy on student AI use has been in place since 2023.

The survey also highlights areas for improvement, offering institution-specific insights to guide action. Notably, University of Phoenix students reported higher satisfaction than the national benchmark even in these opportunity areas.

"The survey findings give us both affirmation and direction," Woods said. "It affirms that our students value the flexibility, support and career focus of University of Phoenix, and it directs us to continue refining the learning experience so we can best support working adults at every step of their academic journey."

Survey Methodology

The Encoura + Ruffalo Noel Levitz Priorities Survey for Online Learners measures the priorities and satisfaction of students enrolled in online undergraduate and graduate programs at public and private two-year and four-year institutions across the United States. The national benchmark used in this administration includes responses from 89,642 online students at 150 participating institutions.

At University of Phoenix, the Assessment & Institutional Research (AIR) team administered the PSOL to a random sample of 20,000 actively enrolled associate, undergraduate, graduate and doctoral students representing each college and degree level. The survey was open from September 17, 2025, through October 15, 2025. A total of 2,532 students responded, for an overall completion rate of 12.6%. Students were not incentivized to participate.

About University of Phoenix

University of Phoenix innovates to help working adults enhance their careers and develop skills in a rapidly changing world. Flexible schedules, relevant courses, interactive learning, skills-mapped curriculum for our bachelor's and master's degree programs and a Career Services for Life® commitment help students more effectively pursue career and personal aspirations while balancing their busy lives. For more information, visit phoenix.edu .

