University of Phoenix to host Bridging Perspectives webinar on leadership in action

Webinar explores how leadership can support grounded approaches to work and mindfulness

PHOENIX, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- University of Phoenix will host the next installment of its Bridging Perspectives webinar series, "Grounded Leadership in Action: Navigating Conflict, Emotion and Belonging," on Thursday, January 15, at 11AM MST. The series is presented by the Office of Collaborative Learning and Educational Engagement and is designed for higher education leaders, employers, nonprofit organizations and University of Phoenix faculty, staff, students, and alumni.

"Skills like navigating conflict, communicating effectively, and approaching work with mindfulness are essential for today's leaders," said Tondra Richardson, MBA, Director of Engagement Strategy & Program Development at University of Phoenix. "This session offers an opportunity to examine how grounded, thoughtful leadership approaches can help teams address challenges constructively and stay aligned on shared goals."

The webinar will feature a panel of professionals who bring varied perspectives on leadership development, workplace communication and mindfulness. Panelists include Leadership Development Manager for Bayada Home Health Care, Anna Lisa Delgado, MBA, and Senior Manager of Client Success and Engagement at University of Phoenix, Krystal Kennedy. The discussion will be moderated by Kent Blumberg, Ph.D., National Account Manager at University of Phoenix.

Attendees can expect the following key takeaways from the discussion:

Explore how emotions can show up in professional roles during moments of conflict or disagreement

Learn grounding approaches that support awareness and steadiness in challenging situations

Consider communication strategies that encourage compassion and clarity during tense interactions

The Bridging Perspectives webinar series aims to foster cultural awareness about timely issues, impactful thought leadership, and community alliances.

Register for the webinar here.

