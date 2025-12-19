University of Phoenix Nursing Leaders Present on AI in Education at National Conference

Drs. Axman and Jones led a session titled "Diagnostic Reasoning with AI," which examined ways artificial intelligence can support nurse practitioner education and clinical decision-making while preserving core nursing values. The discussion also examined practical ways to prepare learners for an AI-enabled healthcare system.

"Conversations like these are essential for advancing nurse practitioner education," Axman said. "By sharing strategies and fostering dialogue, we can integrate technology in ways that uphold quality care and professional standards."

The conference provided guidance for nurse practitioner faculty on emerging technologies, emphasizing ethical and proven approaches. Sessions explored how AI can assist with productivity, design learning experiences that build critical thinking and clinical reasoning, and support evidence-informed integration into curricula.

"AI is already transforming healthcare, and its integration should be thoughtful and purposeful," said Jones. "Our goal is to help educators understand how AI can enhance, not replace, diagnostic reasoning, ensuring students are prepared for the realities of modern practice."

In their roles at University of Phoenix, Axman and Jones actively shape nurse practitioner curricula through program leadership and evaluation, and lead initiatives that support students' critical thinking and diagnostic reasoning skills. Both have earned national distinctions in their fields: Jones was inducted into the 2024 class of Fellows of the American Association of Nurse Practitioners (AANP) and has received multiple awards for volunteer service. Axman has been a Fellow since 2005, is a former president of the Uniformed Nurse Practitioners Association, and has served as Military Representative to the Defense Advisory Committee on Women in the Services and to Women in NATO.

