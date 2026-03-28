University of Phoenix White Paper Translates "Sandwich Generation" Research into Employer Strategies to Improve Retention and Workforce Stability

New analysis by Dr. TaMika Fuller and Dr. Victoria Lender highlights how supporting working caregivers can reduce burnout, strengthen engagement and drive organizational performance

PHOENIX, March 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- University of Phoenix College of Doctoral Studies has released a new white paper, "How Organizations Can Help Sandwich Moms Achieve Work-Life Balance," authored by TaMika Fuller, DBA, and Victoria Lender, DBA, both affiliated with the University's Center for Educational and Instructional Technology Research (CEITR). The paper offering actionable strategies for employers to better support employees of the "sandwich generation," balancing care for both children and aging parents.

Building on insights from the University of Phoenix 2025 Career Optimism Special Report™ Series: Moms in the Sandwich Generation, the white paper moves beyond identifying the challenges facing "sandwich moms" to examine how those pressures translate into measurable workplace outcomes—and what organizations can do in response. Prior research found that approximately 23% of U.S. adults are part of the sandwich generation; this new analysis shows how insufficient workplace support contributes to burnout, career stagnation and reduced productivity.

From insight to action: What employers need to change

This white paper identifies sandwich moms as a growing and often underserved workforce segment whose experiences directly affect organizational outcomes, including retention, engagement and institutional trust.

Key workplace impacts highlighted in the paper include:

Increased burnout and absenteeism tied to competing caregiving and work demands

Career stagnation and reduced advancement opportunities due to inflexible workplace structures

Financial strain associated with caregiving responsibilities

Lower engagement and trust when employer support systems fall short

Evidence-based strategies to support working caregivers

The white paper outlines practical, research-informed strategies organizations can implement to better support sandwich generation employees, including:

Expanding flexible work arrangements, including remote and hybrid options

Enhancing paid leave and caregiver-specific benefits that account for both childcare and eldercare

Training managers to lead with empathy and performance-based evaluation, rather than availability

Redesigning career pathways to support nonlinear progression and long-term growth

"The challenges facing sandwich moms are not just personal—they are organizational," said Fuller. "When employers design policies that reflect real-life caregiving demands, they move beyond just supporting employees—they strengthen retention, performance and long-term workforce stability."

"Employers have an opportunity to rethink how work gets done," added Lender. "The sandwich generation is a critical segment of the modern workforce, and by aligning workplace practices with their workforce realities, organizations can unlock greater engagement and create more sustainable career pathways for working caregivers."

A growing workforce segment with business impact

Sandwich generation caregivers represent a significant and economically consequential segment of the workforce. According to the 2025 AARP and National Alliance for Caregiving report, 63 million Americans—nearly 1 in 4 adults—provide ongoing care, and 7 in 10 family caregivers are employed while balancing these responsibilities.

The white paper builds on this national context to show that without targeted employer support, dual caregiving demands can disrupt work, increase burnout and limit career mobility. Conversely, organizations that invest in flexible policies and caregiver support systems are better positioned to strengthen retention, engagement and overall workforce resilience.

The full white paper is available through the University of Phoenix Research Hub.

About the authors

Fuller is a University of Phoenix research fellow in the Center for Educational and Instructional Technology Research. She serves as Department Chair of Culinary, Dietetics and Hospitality Management at Tarrant County College and teaches economics and business courses. Fuller earned a Doctor of Business Administration from University of Phoenix and holds graduate degrees in managerial economics and educational leadership.

Lender works in supply chain and logistics and teaches supply chain management, leadership, operations strategy and business courses at several universities. She earned a Doctor of Business Administration from University of Phoenix.

About University of Phoenix

University of Phoenix innovates to help working adults enhance their careers and develop skills in a rapidly changing world. Flexible schedules, relevant courses, interactive learning, skills-mapped curriculum for our bachelor's and master's degree programs and a Career Services for Life® commitment help students more effectively pursue career and personal aspirations while balancing their busy lives. For more information, visit phoenix.edu.

About the College of Doctoral Studies

University of Phoenix's College of Doctoral Studies focuses on today's challenging business and organizational needs, from addressing critical social issues to developing solutions to accelerate community building and industry growth. The College's research program is built around the Scholar, Practitioner, Leader Model which puts students in the center of the Doctoral Education Ecosystem® with experts, resources and tools to help prepare them to be a leader in their organization, industry and community. Through this program, students and researchers work with organizations to conduct research that can be applied in the workplace in real time.

SOURCE University of Phoenix