University of Phoenix Applies More Than 7 Million Transfer Credits, Highlighting the Scale of Its Credit-Mobility Model for Adult Learners

New University data highlights 7+ million transfer credits applied in eight years, 500+ articulation agreements, acceptance of eligible credits from 5,000+ accredited institutions, and tools that help working adults avoid repeating coursework

PHOENIX, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- University of Phoenix is highlighting the scale of its transfer credit model for working adult learners. Over the past eight years, the University has applied more than 7 million transfer credits, helping students save an estimated $3 billion in tuition and fees by avoiding repeated coursework. University of Phoenix accepts eligible transfer credits from more than 5,000 accredited institutions, supports transfer through more than 500 articulation agreements with community colleges nationwide, and allows students to apply up to 87 transfer credits for many bachelor's degree programs — and up to 90 credits for select programs. Together, the University's policies, pathways and tools reflect its long-standing focus on credit mobility: helping adult learners preserve eligible prior credit, reduce friction in transfer and make faster progress toward degree completion.

A bar chart shows total applied credits at University of Phoenix from 2018 to 2025. (University of Phoenix)

"Credit mobility should be a core design principle for serving adult learners, not a niche pathway," said Devin Andrews, Vice President, Admissions & Evaluation. "At University of Phoenix, we've built policies, pathways and evaluation tools to help students preserve eligible transfer credit and credit for prior learning, understand their options early and keep moving toward degree completion with greater confidence."

Key Transfer Credit Facts

New University of Phoenix data reflects the scale of an institutional model designed to help students preserve eligible academic credit and avoid unnecessary repetition:

More than 7 million transfer credits applied towards degree requirements over the past eight years

towards degree requirements over the past eight years Up to 87 transfer credits accepted for many bachelor's programs , with up to 90 credits for select programs

, with More than 500 active articulation agreements with community colleges nationwide

with community colleges nationwide Approximately $3 billion in estimated student tuition and fee savings from avoiding previously completed coursework

These figures reflect the University's ongoing efforts to reduce barriers for students with prior college experience and to treat transfer as an extension of student progress.

What makes University of Phoenix transfer-friendly

University of Phoenix supports transfer students through a coordinated combination of policies, evaluation resources, transfer pathways and student support designed to simplify credit review and improve transparency. Leveraging innovative technology to empower a seasoned team of specially trained evaluators, University of Phoenix provides information to create a smooth transfer experience. The University accepts eligible transfer credits from more than 5,000 accredited institutions and provides tools that help prospective students estimate how prior coursework may apply before enrolling.

Resources available to prospective transfer students include:

A free preliminary credit evaluation to estimate how prior coursework may apply, accessible online at phoenix.edu/transfercredits, via the TransferPath mobile app, or by speaking to an enrollment representative

to estimate how prior coursework may apply, accessible online at phoenix.edu/transfercredits, via the TransferPath mobile app, or by speaking to an enrollment representative A Transfer Student Guide designed to help students explore transfer-credit opportunities, save time and reduce education costs

designed to help students explore transfer-credit opportunities, save time and reduce education costs A Savings Explorer ® tool that helps students assess potential transfer-credit, prior-learning and scholarship-related savings opportunities

that helps students assess potential transfer-credit, prior-learning and scholarship-related savings opportunities Transcript support with the University requesting prior transcripts on a student's behalf, when possible

Together, these resources create an integrated transfer-credit experience designed to help students make informed decisions earlier, understand potential savings more clearly and avoid duplicating coursework.

A credit-mobility model for adult learners

University of Phoenix has also contributed to the broader higher education discussion around credit mobility, especially for adult learners with some college and no degree. In its research and public thought leadership, the University has established credit mobility as a culture built through flexible policies and programs, recognition of prior learning as a viable source of academic credit, clearer transfer outcomes and options, removal of barriers that affect student progression, and support services that help students act on those opportunities.

This work aligns with the University's mission to help working adults pursue educational pathways that fit their lives and build on the knowledge and experience they already have.

How transfer credit can reduce cost and time to completion

For many students, transfer credit can play a meaningful role in reducing the total cost of a degree and shortening the time required to complete it. By applying eligible transfer credits — and, where applicable, credit for prior learning — students can focus their time and resources on the remaining coursework needed to reach their goals.

Adult learners returning to higher education often bring valuable prior learning with them. Universities serving working adult learners should work with students to help ensure they receive the eligible credit they deserve. At University of Phoenix, that commitment is reflected in transfer policies, evaluation resources and support designed to help students continue their progress toward degree completion.

Learn more about transfer credit at University of Phoenix by visiting phoenix.edu/transfercredits.

About University of Phoenix

University of Phoenix is Built for Real Life. 50 Years Strong. The University innovates to help working adults enhance their careers and develop skills in a rapidly changing world through flexible online learning, relevant courses, academic AI pillars, and skills-mapped curriculum for associate, bachelor's and master's degree programs. Active students and alumni have access to Career Services for Life® resources including career guidance and tools. For more information, visit phoenix.edu.

SOURCE University of Phoenix