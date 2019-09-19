University of San Diego Chosen for The Rockefeller Foundation-Acumen Student Social Innovation Challenge

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of San Diego's Fowler Global Social Innovation Challenge announced today that it has been selected to be part of The Rockefeller Foundation-Acumen Student Social Innovation Challenge. The other participants are Big Ideas at Berkeley, Innovation in Action and MIT Ideas.

As part of The Rockefeller Foundation-Acumen Student Social Innovation Challenge, the Fowler Global Social Innovation Challenge has received funding and access to an exclusive set of student resources that leverage the experience of The Rockefeller Foundation and Acumen in building successful social enterprises.

Winning teams from the Fowler Global Social Innovation Challenge will be invited to join a social innovator network hosted by Acumen where they can connect with peer innovators and receive ongoing support.

The Fowler Global Social Innovation Challenge supports students at the University of San Diego and dozens of other participating university campuses as they build innovative solutions to poverty and some of the world's most intractable social challenges.

Launched in 2011 as a joint program of USD School of Business and Joan B. Kroc School of Peace Studies, the Social Innovation Challenge (SIC) inspires college students to tackle humanity's pressing problems through social innovation and entrepreneurship.

In the spring of 2019, USD also announced a $2.5 million dollar pledge from Ron and Alexis Fowler and a partnership with the University of St. Thomas, making the Fowler Global Social Innovation Challenge a joint venture that will increase the scope and scale of the social entrepreneurship ecosystem at their respective universities and participating universities around the world. Now in its third year as a global competition, it enjoys the participation of 25+ universities from 12+ countries annually.

To date, winning teams have received over $400,000 in seed funding and invaluable in-kind support from incubators, accelerators, coaches, and mentors.

Find more information about the Challenge at www.sandiego.edu/global-innovation

SOURCE University of San Diego

Related Links

http://www.sandiego.edu

