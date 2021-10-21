University of South Florida Expands ParkMobile Partnership to St. Petersburg Campus

ParkMobile has over 28 million users and is available for both iPhone and Android , and can be accessed on the web at https://parkmobile.io/ . To pay for parking on campus, users simply enter the zone number for their location, which is posted on signs and stickers around parking areas. Then, they select the amount of time they need and touch the "Start Parking" button to pay and begin their session. Users can also add more time to their parking session directly from their mobile device, further enhancing convenience.

ParkMobile's partnership with the University of South Florida St. Petersburg expands the company's footprint in Florida, where there are currently over 3.8 million users of the app and 37 active venues. Florida is ParkMobile's third most popular state, behind Texas and California. St. Petersburg residents are already familiar with ParkMobile services with over 462,000 current users. Other South Florida cities utilizing the app include Miami Beach, West Palm Beach, Tampa, and Sarasota. Beyond the state, the app can also be used to pay for parking in over 450 cities and 140+ colleges and universities across the country.

"After seeing the success of ParkMobile's easy-to-use, contactless payment system at our Tampa campus, it was only fitting to extend the partnership to the St. Petersburg campus," said Randy Pogue, Parking Services Manager for USF's St. Petersburg campus. "ParkMobile provides a simple and convenient method for parking on campus."

"We love seeing our already active ParkMobile colleges expanding the services to their other campuses," adds Jeff Perkins, CEO of ParkMobile. "In a year where contactless experiences are at their utmost importance, we are excited to continue seeing colleges and universities utilize our services to keep their campus safe."

About ParkMobile

ParkMobile, LLC is the leading provider of smart parking and mobility solutions in North America, using a contactless approach to help millions of people easily find, reserve, and pay for parking on their mobile device. The company's technology is used in thousands of locations across the country, including eight of the top 10 cities as well as college campuses, airports, and stadiums. People can use ParkMobile solutions to quickly pay for on-street and off-street parking without having to use a meter or kiosk. Additionally, ParkMobile offers parking reservations at stadium venues for concerts and sporting events. Reservations are also available in metro area garages, allowing people to drive into the city without having to worry about finding parking. ParkMobile has been named to the Inc. 5000, Deloitte Fast 500, Smart Cities Connect "Smart 50," and the Atlanta Journal Constitution's Top Workplaces. Additionally, the company won the 2020 Stevie Awards for Achievement in Product Innovation and the 2019 Stevie Awards for Most Innovative Tech Company and Best Travel App. For more information, visit ParkMobile.io or @ParkMobile on Twitter.

