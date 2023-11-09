University of South Florida Study Finds low-load weight training with NeuFit Direct Current Device creates similar changes to muscles as high-load weight training

Training with the Neubie increases muscle thickness and endurance, making it an attractive alternative to traditional weight training

TAMPA, Fla. , Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A study conducted by Dr. Samuel Buckner's Muscle Laboratory at the University of South Florida finds that low-load training with NeuFit's Neubie direct current electrical stimulation device shows similar increases to high load traditional weight training (TRAD) in muscle thickness and local muscular endurance after an 8 week training cycle.

Muscular Adaptations Between Low Load Resistance Training with Pulsed Direct Current Stimulation & Traditional High Load Training
Growing evidence suggests that muscle growth can be achieved with a variety of types of training. The FDA-cleared Neubie device uses neuromuscular electrical stimulation to enhance muscle fiber activation and support recovery by stimulating muscle protein synthesis and suppressing muscle protein breakdown.

The study recruited a group of 26 already trained participants (ages 18-35) for a series of 16 quadricep knee-extension training sessions over 8 weeks. For each participant, one leg was assigned to TRAD and the other to low-load training with the Neubie. Measurements were taken before the first and after the final session.

Dr. Buckner shares that results were similar between TRAD and the Neubie. "When muscle size was measured via B-mode ultrasound muscle growth adaptations were similar between low load training with [the Neubie] and [TRAD]. Training with [the Neubie] appears to require a similar degree of effort and is accompanied by similar levels of discomfort compared to [TRAD]. Muscle growth adaptations are not limited to higher load training protocols, but rather appear to be driven by exercising with a high degree of voluntary effort."

"The ability to physically train is an important part of maintaining health, but changes to joint health due to age or injury can result in a need for an alternative to heavy weight training," said Dr. Ramona von Leden, Director of Research for NeuFit. "The findings of the Muscle Lab demonstrate the unique use for the Neubie for increasing training accessibility for a broader population."

Overall, the data from this study suggest that low load resistance training with the Neubie could be a viable training strategy for promoting skeletal muscle growth and local muscular endurance. These findings may have far reaching implications for populations looking for alternative training options.

Reference: https://www.ismni.org/jmni/accepted/JMNI_23M-06-073.pdf

Media Contact: 
Ramona von Leden, PhD
[email protected]

SOURCE NeuFit

