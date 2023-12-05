University of Tennessee Offensive Lineman Cooper Mays Takes a Ride through ZIPS Car Wash in the Latest Episode of "Car Wash Convos™"

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ZIPS Car Wash (zipscarwash.com) revealed its latest "Car Wash Convos™" episode featuring Cooper Mays, Senior Offensive Lineman for the Tennessee Volunteers today on YouTube. Cooper is interviewed by former Tennessee student-athlete Kenzie Couch who returns for Season 2 as ZIPS host of "Car Wash Convos™". Kenzie hits the line with Cooper to find out his take on the best barbeque, his uniform preferences and who he's choosing to go up against on the field, all as they experience a car wash at ZIPS in Knoxville.

Car Wash Convos™ will feature three additional student-athletes from the University of Tennessee this academic year with a combined student-athlete roster of 22 male and female student-athletes representing six universities for Season 2. ZIPS Car Wash is the Proud Sponsor of the Tennessee Volunteers and owns and operates 20 locations across Knoxville, over 30 locations in Tennessee and over 280 locations across the country. In this episode of Car Wash Convos™ discover off the field secrets with Cooper Mays and host Kenzie Couch in the ZIPS Car Wash tunnel! Watch to find out his take on waffle vs. crispy fries, his go-to celebration dance, and the hobby he’s eager to pick up next!

"I'm honored to be featured in 'Car Wash Convos™' alongside some of the biggest names in college sports representing universities across the country," said Cooper Mays, Offensive Lineman. "This is truly a fun way for me to share with fans a little of my off the field personality," he added.

Cooper's career speaks for itself as he continues to serve as Tennessee's starting center for the third straight season. He's also continuing a family legacy in his role on the team as he lined up alongside his brother, Cade, on the Vols offensive line from 2020-21. His father, Kevin, was an All-SEC guard in 1994. Off the field, Cooper shines as a two-time SEC Academic Honor Roll recipient. He's played in 38 games with 30 starts, all at center, and he's seen action on 1,992 career offensive snaps, allowing only four sacks.

"Part of the reason we approached NIL with the concept of 'Car Wash Convos™' is for fans to get a glimpse into the off the field lives of their favorite student-athletes and this episode is certainly full of insight into Cooper's life," said Rebecca Latacz, Chief Marketing Officer, ZIPS Car Wash. "Cooper's drive for excellence, determination and academic successes make him a great representative of our brand and we're grateful for the opportunity to support Cooper, the Vols and the entire Vol nation," she added.

"Car Wash Convos™" will feature three additional student-athletes from the University of Tennessee this academic year with a combined student-athlete roster of 22 male and female student-athletes representing six universities for Season 2. ZIPS' student-athlete roster was secured through a collaboration between LEARFIELD – the media and technology company powering college sports and the universities' athletics multimedia rights holder – and NIL marketplace leader Opendorse. Season 1 resulted in more than 4 million impressions and over 2 million video views.

ZIPS is raising the bar in Season 2 by launching the ZIPS Fansgiving Sweepstakes across many of its school sponsorship markets. ZIPS is selecting winners to receive a Cooper Mays signed poster, basketball tickets to four upcoming Tennessee men's basketball games and ZIPS gift cards. 20 winners will be selected in all. Fans can register to win ZIPS Fansgiving prizes now.

Volunteer fans win big every week through ZIPS' University of Tennessee sponsorship with their VOLUNTEERS® $10 Tuesday offer at participating ZIPS locations. Customers can receive a weekly discount with wash code 2023 every Tuesday for a $10 Pro Wash at any participating ZIPS Car Wash in Tennessee.

ZIPS Car Wash, headquartered in Plano, Texas, is the largest privately held car wash operator nationwide, operating more than 280 locations across 25 states under three brands: ZIPS Car Wash, Rocket Express Car Wash, and Jet Brite Car Wash. With nearly 20 years of car washing experience, ZIPS prides itself on providing the highest quality express tunnel car wash in the industry. ZIPS uses the latest industry technology to provide a clean, dry, and shiny vehicle and exceptional customer experiences every day. The ZIPS team aims to positively impact the communities we live and serve in. To learn more visit www.zipscarwash.com

LEARFIELD is a diversified and influential media and technology company powering college athletics. Through its digital and physical platforms, LEARFIELD owns and leverages a deep data set and relationships in the industry to drive revenue, growth, brand awareness, and fan engagement for brands, sports, and entertainment properties. With ties to over 1,200 collegiate institutions and over 15,000 local and national brand partners, LEARFIELD's presence in college sports and live events delivers influence and maximizes reach to target audiences. With solutions for a 365-day, 24/7 fan experience, LEARFIELD enables schools and brands to connect with fans through licensed merchandise, game ticketing, donor identification for athletic programs, exclusive custom content, innovative marketing initiatives, NIL solutions, and advanced digital platforms. Since 2008, it has served as title sponsor for the acclaimed LEARFIELD Directors' Cup, supporting athletic departments across all divisions.

